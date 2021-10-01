The Yankton Bucks boys’ golf team begins its annual quest for state tournament hardware on Monday, traveling to Huron’s Broadland Creek Golf Course for the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Championships.
Yankton head coach Brett Sime said there is plenty of competition to be among the six teams bringing home a team award from the two-day tournament, a field made harder to judge by a change in the qualifying standards. Golfers must have a season average of 94 or better in events involving four teams or more.
“It was a weird year with the state tournament qualifying change,” he said. “A lot of teams were not bringing their full team, trying to get extra golfers qualified. Even us – for the Brookings Invitational we left our top two golfers home in case someone was ill or injured at state time.
“It made it hard to get a read on what teams were in the mix.”
Even with the unusual season, four teams set themselves above the rest of the field during the season. defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2020 runner-up Watertown, O’Gorman and Harrisburg are among the favorites, according to Sime.
“There are a number of teams, maybe five or six, that are all fighting for those fifth and sixth places,” he said.
Yankton, who Sime considers one of the teams in that second tier, is paired with three others he considers in contention: Mitchell, Pierre and Spearfish. Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Roosevelt are also in the hunt for a top-six finish, he noted.
Junior Dawson Vellek and eighth grader Easton Vellek have led the Bucks on the season, averaging 79 and 80.13 per round.
“Dawson and Easton have been our leaders all year. At times, we’ve had others step up,” Sime said. “Caeden Ekroth had our best score at Harrisburg and Brookings. Tate Beste and Jace Tramp had our best scores at Huron. Henry Homstad is getting back to where he was a year ago.”
Ekroth, a senior, has an 83.11 average on the season. Beste (8th, 85.0 average), Homstad (So., 85.0) and Tramp (Sr., 88.89) will round out the Bucks’ state tournament roster. Tramp and Homstad, who tied for 49th, are the only Bucks back from last year’s state tournament roster.
Broadland Creek is a course that can produce a high score if a golfer isn’t careful, Sime said. But it also provides opportunities.
“We have to play smart on a course that has a lot of penalties,” he said. “Physical mistakes are going to happen, but if we can keep our heads I think we can be successful.”
Play begins at 9 a.m. each day.
Class A
Teams from Vermillion and Parkston, and golfers from three other area programs will compete in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday and Tuesday at Madison Country Club.
Ben Burbach, Carter Hansen, Trey Hansen, Carter Mart and T.J. Tracy will represent Vermillion. Trey Hansen tied for 31st a year ago, while Mart tied for 42nd as the Tanagers finished fourth as a team.
For Parkston, 12th in the team standings a year ago, Quinn Bormann, Matt Ehler, Payton Koehn, Kelby Neugebauer and Landon Weber will compete. Koehn placed 14th and Bormann tied for 20th at state for the Trojans a season ago. Ehler tied for 70th.
Dakota Valley qualified three golfers: Isaac Bruns, Logan Collette and Dylan Lukken. Bruns tied for 16th at state a year ago. Collette tied for 53rd.
Beresford will be represented by Derek Maas and Dustin Maas. Derek Maas tied for 62nd a year ago.
Elk Point-Jefferson qualified Landon Geary and Carter Langle. Geary tied for 42nd a year ago, while Langle tied for 62nd.
