The Yankton High School boys’ basketball team will play a pair of opponents from Wyoming during the Hoop City Classic in December, according to the finalized schedule that was released Friday night.
The 2020 event has been expanded to three sites (Yankton, Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and Corn Palace in Mitchell) over three days.
On Monday, Dec. 28, the Bucks will host Thunder Basin (Wyoming) for a junior varsity/varsity doubleheader, with the varsity game set for 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, Yankton will play Campbell County (Wyoming) at 5 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.
Here is the complete schedule:
NOTE: Boys’ games, unless listed
Monday, Dec. 28
Yankton High School
5:30 p.m.: Yankton junior varsity vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming) junior varsity
7 p.m.: Yankton vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
Sanford Pentagon
Session 1
10:30 a.m.: Mitchell Christian vs. Bridgewater-Emery
12:15 p.m.: Freeman Academy/Marion vs. FACS (Tennessee)
2 p.m.: Canistota vs. Wynot (Nebraska)
Session 2
5 p.m.: Campbell County (Wyoming) vs. Mitchell
6:45 p.m.: Houston (Tennessee) vs. AZ Compass Prep (Arizona)
8:30 p.m.: Vermillion vs. Viborg-Hurley
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Sanford Pentagon
Session 3
9 a.m. (girls): Bridgewater-Emery vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
10:45 a.m.: Hanson vs. Aberdeen Christian
12:30 p.m.: Viborg-Hurley vs. FACS (Tennessee)
Session 4
3:15 p.m.: AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
5 p.m.: Yankton vs. Campbell County (Wyoming)
6:45 p.m.: Brandon Valley vs. Houston (Tennessee)
8:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls Christian vs. St. Thomas More
Corn Palace
6 p.m. (women): Carroll College (Montana) vs. Valley City State (North Dakota)
8 p.m. (women): Dakota Wesleyan vs. Montana Tech
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Corn Palace
9 a.m.: Bridgewater-Emery vs. Gregory
10:30 a.m. (women): Montana Tech vs. Valley City State
12:15 p.m. (women): Dakota Wesleyan vs. Carroll College
2 p.m. (girls): Mitchell vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
3:30 p.m.: Mitchell vs. FACS (Tennessee)
5 p.m.: AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) vs. Campbell County (Wyoming)
6:30 p.m.: Houston (Tennessee) vs. Thunder Basin (Wyoming)
8 p.m.: Howard vs. White River
