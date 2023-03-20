ABERDEEN — Castlewood outscored Viborg-Hurley 14-7 in the fourth quarter to claim a 46-41 victory over the Cougars in the consolation final of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Aberdeen.
Lane Tvedt scored 15 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Castlewood. He also had four assists and four steals.
Also for the Warriors, Jamison Keszler finished with 12 points. Bryon Laue had 10 rebounds.
For Viborg-Hurley, Gage Goettertz and Nick Hanson each scored 10 points, with Hanson grabbing eight rebounds and blocking six shots. Brady Schroedermeier finished with seven points, three blocked shots and three steals. Bryson Morrison also had seven points for the Cougars.
Castlewood led 14-10 after one quarter, but the Cougars held the advantage in each of the next two periods to claim a 34-32 lead entering the fourth.
Goettertz is the lone senior for the Cougars, who finished 21-5.
