OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary built a 49-15 halftime lead on the way to an 81-44 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday.
Sindey Anderson led the victorious Flames (10-6, 4-6 GPAC) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Honnah Leo and Madelyn Thurner each scored 12 points, with Turner recording five steals. Allison Schubert scored 11 points, going 3-of-3 from three-point range. Clare Lewandowski added five assists and four steals in the win.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar and Kayla Jacobson each scored nine points. Carlie Wetzel finished with eight points.
Mount Marty (2-16, 1-10 GPAC) hosts Northwestern on Wednesday.
MOUNT MARTY (2-16)
Callie Otkin 0-5 0-0 0, Eve Millar 3-7 3-4 9, Kayla Jacobson 3-7 0-0 9, Camryn Krogman 0-6 0-0 0, Macy Kempf 1-2 2-2 4, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 2-6 2-2 8, Alexsis Kemp 1-5 1-1 3, Tayte Kohn 1-1 0-0 3, Jaiden Hartl 0-3 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-5 0-0 2, Kiara Berndt 2-5 0-0 6, Emma Jarovski 0-3 0-0 0, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-55 8-9 44.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY (10-6)
Alisa Schubert 2-4 0-0 4, Clare Lewandowski 2-3 3-4 7, Kenzi Holt 1-6 1-2 3, Honnah Leo 4-8 0-2 12, Sidney Anderson 7-10 4-8 18, Allison Schubert 3-4 2-2 11, Alyssa Marsh-Contreras 1-3 0-0 3, Brynnan Sargent 2-5 0-0 5, Bailey White 2-5 0-0 6, Madelyn Turner 5-8 0-0 12. TOTALS: 29-56 10-18 81.
MOUNT MARTY 8 7 19 10 — 44
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 26 23 10 22 — 81
Three-Pointers: CSM 13-24 (Leo 4-5, Allison Schubert 3-3, White 2-5, Turner 2-2, Marsh-Contreras 1-2, Sargent 1-3, Alissa Schubert 0-1), MMU 8-34 (Jacobson 3-6, Wetzel 2-4, Berndt 2-5, Kohn 1-1, Otkin 0-5, Millar 0-1, Hartl 0-1, Twedt 0-2, Jarovski 0-3). Rebounds: CSM 43 (Anderson 8), MMU 30 (Millar 5). Personal Fouls: MMU 14, CSM 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: CSM 23 (Lewandowski 5), MMU 9 (three with 2). Turnovers: MMU 21, CSM 19. Blocked Shots: CSM 2 (Anderson 2), MMU 1 (Wetzel). Steals: CSM 17 (Turner 5), MMU 7. Attendance: 105.
