FREEMAN — Riley Tschetter found Evan Scharberg for a 39-yard score on the final play of regulation as the Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix outlasted Florence-Henry 36-30 in opening round of the Class 9AA football playoffs, Thursday in Freeman.
The Phoenix, 7-2, advance to face second-seeded Elkton-Lake Benton in the quarterfinals on Oct. 27. The Falcons finish at 4-5.
Tschetter finished with 300 yards passing and three touchdown passes, as well as 100 yards and a touchdown rushing for the Phoenix. Scharberg, Maddox Kihne and Matt Hagen each had touchdown catches, with Hagen making a team-high eight catches for 130 yards.
Ethan Balvin had a hand in eight tackles, and Rocky Ammann and Dominic Sperling each had five stops for the Phoenix defense.
Mehki Keller rushed for two touchdowns and Teagan Sumner rushed for a score for the Florence-Henry offense.
Keller returned an interception for touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to tie the game at 30-30. Clay Trupe also had an interception to go with his team-high 11 tackles. Adam Moe made 10 stops, including two sacks.
FLORENCE-HENRY (4-5) 7 7 8 8 — 30
F-FA-M (7-2) 14 16 0 6 — 36
