BABSON PARK, Fla. — The Mount Marty Lancers got 25 points from Tash Lunday as they held on to defeat the Fort Lauderdale Eagles 85-82.
MMU improved to 6-10 on the season, while Fort Lauderdale fell to 4-11.
In the first half, the Lancers shot 19-31 (61.3%) from the field, including 9-14 (64.3%) from the 3-point line. They built a 52-32 halftime lead, getting 16 points from Lunday and Caden Casey in the half.
The second half was a different story, as the Eagles outrebounded the Lancers 19-11 and shot 16-32 (50%) from the field. MMU shot 7-19 (36.8%) from the field. Casey was held to zero points in the half. Still, the Lancers got the job done at the free throw line, making 16-21 (76.2%) of their attempts.
Kade Stearns and Lincoln Jordre each registered 13 points in the contest for MMU. Cole Bowen scored six points and dished out seven assists in the winning effort.
Benez Woodard led the Eagles with 16 points in the contest.
The Lancers get a break over the holidays but will be back in action Dec. 31 against the Dordt Defenders at Laddie E. Cimple Arena. Tip off time for the game, rescheduled from Dec. 15, is set for 1 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
