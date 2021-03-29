Yankton claimed victories over Eastern South Dakota Conference rivals Mitchell and Brandon Valley to open the 2021 boys’ tennis season, Monday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Yankton opened the day with a 5-4 victory over Mitchell.
Gage Becker (flight 1), Zac Briggs (flight 3), Harrison Krajewski (flight 5) and Miles Krajewski (flight 6) each won in singles play. Becker and Quentin Moser (flight 1) teamed up for Yankton’s doubles win.
Yankton completed the sweep with a 6-3 victory over Brandon Valley.
Becker, Briggs, Ryan Schulte and Miles Krajewski won in singles play for Yankton. Becker and Moser, and Briggs and Harrison Krajewski each won in doubles for the Bucks.
Yankton is back in action today (Tuesday), hosting Sioux City (Iowa) Bishop Heelan and Vermillion. Start time for the triangular is 11 a.m. The match will be played indoors at the Easton Center.
YANKTON 5, MITCHELL 4
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Macon Larson 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); Tyler Loecker M def. Keaton List 7-5, 6-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Connor Thelen 6-3, 6-2; Aidan Patrick M def. Ryan Schulte 6-3, 2-6, (11-9); Harrison Krajewski Y def. Jack Vermeulen 5-7, 6-4, (9-7); Miles Krajewski Y def. Luke Jerke 2-6, 6-3, (9-7)
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Larson-Loecker 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8; Thelen-Patrick M def. List-Schulte 7-5, 7-5; Vermeulen-Cameron Miller M def. Briggs-H. Krajewski 7-5, 6-4
JV SINGLES: Cameron Miller M def. Quentin Moser 6-4, 6-1; Drake Jerke M def. Dylan Ridgway 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Christopher Rockne Y def. Aiden Beckstrom 8-2; Levi Loken M def. Corrigan Johnke 8-4; Sutton Thompson M def. Luke Moeller 8-2; Zach Fuhrer M def. Jack Pedersen 9-8 (8-6); Sam Mullenmeister M def. Hunter Eggen 8-3; Matthew Mauszycki M def. Chase Howe 8-1; Ethan Hladky Y def. Marcus Talley 8-4; Elisha Swenson Y def. Rylan Galloway 8-4
JV DOUBLES: D. Jerke-L. Jerke 6-4, 6-0; Loken-Fuhrer M def. Rockne-Johnke 8-3; Moeller-Pedersen Y def. Thompson-Markus Talley 9-8 (9-7); Mullenmeister-Mauszycki M def. Eggen-Howe 8-3; Hladky-Swenson Y def. Beckstrom-Galloway 8-4
YANKTON 6, BRANDON VALLEY 3
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Dawson Johnson 6-2, 6-1; Landon Kocer BV def. Keaton List 6-0, 6-2; Zac Briggs Y def. Tanner Schultz 6-4, 6-2; Ryan Schulte Y def. Ayden Murray 6-2, 6-2; Tayven Badger BV def. Harrison Krajewski 6-4, 6-1; Miles Krajewski Y def. Eli Woidyla 6-0, 3-6, (10-6)
DOUBLES: Becker-Quentin Moser Y def. Johnson-Kocer 2-2 (default); Schultz-Murray BV def. List-Schulte 6-3, 6-4; Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Badger-Mutchelknaus 7-5, 6-2
JV SINGLES: Cole Murray BV def. Quentin Moser 6-1, 6 -4; Mark Mutschelkanus BV def. Dylan Ridgway 6-4, 6-2; Gibsen Eszlinger BV def. Christopher Rockne 8-6; Corrigan Johnke Y def. Sam Woidyla 9-8 (7-3); Henry Wright BV def. Luke Moeller 8-4; Wes Dewitt BV def. Jack Pedersen 8-6; Hunter Anderson BV def. Hunter Eggen 8-6; Crosby Ries BV def. Chase Howe 8-1; Ben Gromer BV def. Ethan Hladky 8-0; Tate Hanson BV def. Elisha Swenson 8-2
JV DOUBLES: E. Woidyla-C. Murray BV def. M. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgeway 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Rockne-Johnke Y de.f Eszlinger-S. Woidyla 8-5; Wright-Anderson BV def. Moeller-Pedersen 8-2; Eggen-Howe Y def. Ries-Dewitt 8-6; Gromer-Hanson BV def. Hladky-Swenson 8-2
