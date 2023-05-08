The Yankton Morning Optimist Club put on their 27th Batting for Youth event. The Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries met in Yankton to play in a spring training game leading up to their regular season play.
The Batting for Youth fundraiser is the main event for the Yankton Morning Optimist Club, however, it is not the only one they do. You can catch members of this club in the concession stand throughout the summer at Riverside Field.
“We fundraise and give money to every youth program in the area, it does not matter if it’s a sport program or not, we help,” Jeff Otterman, the president of the club, said. “The major recipients of this year’s game are the Boys and Girls Club of Yankton, Yankton County 4H, Yankton High School Bowling, and the Yankton Youth Soccer Association.”
The chairmen and vice president of the Yankton Morning Optimist Club, Jesse Bailey helped get this year’s game put together.
“It is fun to get some professional level baseball in town, especially with summer about to begin and school close to being out,” Bailey said. “This event has changed some over time, but the idea and mission has stayed the same.”
The first pitch was thrown out by the 2023 Riverboat Days’ Captain and Bell, Jake and Sandy Hoffner. Riverboat days will be held August 18-20.
The Canaries scored first and held onto their lead to get an 10-5 win over the Explorers in the preseason.
Chase Harris, a veteran outfielder for the Explorers, made the return to the Batting for Youth event with the team and went 1-and-3 with one walk in the game.
“This fundraiser is very cool and it always gets a good turnout. There is nothing better than seeing little kids enjoy the game of baseball,” Harris says. “It is a good opportunity for us to get better and prepare for this season, as well as an opportunity for the kids to see some professional baseball.”
This event idea found its way down to Yankton 28 years ago thanks to the Canaries. The idea went around a few different clubs, but came to life when Ron Bertsch and others took it to the Optimist club in 1996.
“We are very happy that we are able to work with the Canaries and Explorers to make this happen. It is officially the 27th year having it, after missing one year to the pandemic,” Bertsch said. “It is a good fundraiser for us, the community, and the youth.”
This year’s fundraiser has surpassed last year’s $16,200 raised. As mentioned earlier, you can find different members of this club throughout the summer in the concession stand. The Yankton Morning Optimist Club meets every first and third Monday at 11:59 a.m. at the Fry’n Pan Family Restaurant, and meet the rest of the Mondays there at 7:15 a.m.
Regular season ball begins May 11 for the Canaries and May 12 for the Explorers.
