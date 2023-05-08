The Yankton Morning Optimist Club put on their 27th Batting for Youth event. The Sioux City Explorers and Sioux Falls Canaries met in Yankton to play in a spring training game leading up to their regular season play.

The Batting for Youth fundraiser is the main event for the Yankton Morning Optimist Club, however, it is not the only one they do. You can catch members of this club in the concession stand throughout the summer at Riverside Field.

