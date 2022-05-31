SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Christian shot a team score of 352 to earn team honors at the Region 2A Girls’ Golf Tournament, held Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.
Vermillion (366) and Canton (390) also qualified for state as a team.
SFC’s Sydney Tims beat Canton’s Olivia Sorlie for medalist honors, each shooting an 81. SFC’s Cecelia VanDenTop (84) was third, followed by defending Class A champion Maiya Muller (85) of Beresford and Stephanie Carr (86) of Vermillion.
Vermillion’s Kaitlin Tracy (90), Megan Brady (93), Kensie Mulheron (97) and Georgia Johnson (101) each finished in the top 23, the cutoff for individual qualifying. Also qualifying for state were Elk Point-Jefferson’s Elise Hajak (92) and Madison Buenger (92), Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier (95) and Beresford’s Juliann Seeley (99).
The state qualifiers will return to Bakker Crossing for state, June 6-7.
