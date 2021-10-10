KANSAS CITY – The South Dakota Coyotes rebounded from back-to-back losses as they defeated Kansas City 1-0 Sunday afternoon at the Durwood Soccer Stadium. The Coyotes have now won six of their last eight games.
With the win the Coyotes move to 7-3-2 and 2-2 in Summit League action. The ‘Roos move to 4-10 and 2-2 in conference play.
For the ninth time on the season, the Coyotes struck first in the third minute when senior Jordan Centineo sent a through ball across the box to a wide open fifth year senior Alexis Mitchell who rocketed it past the goalkeeper.
Mitchell’s goal was a team-high fifth of the season and 19th of her career moving her into a tie for eighth all-time in goals scored at USD.
The goal was all the Coyotes would need, though they finished with a 16-4 edge in shots. South Dakota’s defense came up strong once again the final minutes of the game only allowing on shot in the final 20 minutes.
South Dakota recorded its eighth shutout of the season, and it was fifth-year senior Emma Harkleroad’s sixth of the season and moves her record to 6-2-2 on the season.
South Dakota is now tied with Kansas City and Omaha for second in the standings while Denver and South Dakota State sit atop the standings at 3-0.
The Coyotes return home to host the North Dakota schools. USD hosts North Dakota on Friday at 6 p.m. and North Dakota State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.
