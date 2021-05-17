ABERDEEN— Fourteen Yankton Track and Field athletes earn All-ESD honors at the ESD Conference Track and Field Meet in Aberdeen Saturday.
As a team, the Yankton girls tallied 76 points, good for a tie with Watertown for fourth. The boys placed sixth with 62 points. Austin Gobel earned three all-conference awards to lead the boys team.
Gobel placed fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.09 seconds), third in the 400-meter dash (51.64) and eighth in the long jump (19-11 ¾). He also ran on the fourth place 4x400 team (3:33.01). Gobel is one of four multi-event all-conference award winners for Yankton.
The other boys’ athlete who earned multiple all-conference awards was Zach Fedde. Fedde placed third in the 3,200-meters (10:16.67) and fourth in the 1,600-meters (4:34.87). He also anchored the boys 4x800 relay team (8:31.51) that placed fourth.
Sydnee Serck placed third in the 800-meters at 2:21.1 and sixth in the 400-meters at 1:01.58. Serck also ran on the runner-up girls 4x400 team at a time of 4:07.06. The other multi-event placer for the girls was Tierney Faulk. Faulk placed top three in both the long and triples jumps. She placed second in the triple jump at 35-2 and third in the long jump at 15-10 ¼.
The lone first place finish for Yankton came in the girls 4x800-meter relay. The team of Annika Gordon, Thea Chance, Shae Rumsay and Serck ran a 9:36.56 to take gold.
Other girls’ all-conference award winners included Gordon and Rumsay in the 400-meters. Gordon ran a 58.75 to place second and Rumsay a 1:00.12 for sixth place. Chance (fourth) and Claire Tereshinski (eighth) both placed in the 1,600-meters with times of 5:30.74 and 5:57.83 respectively.
Cora Schurman placed eighth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.07 seconds and Ella Mulder eighth in the discus with a throw of 99-10.
For the boys’ team, Nate Schoenfelder (sixth) and Will Pavlish (eighth) placed in the 800-meter run with times of 2:08.55 and 2:09.27 respectively. Carson Haak placed second in the shot put at 51-1 and Cody Oswald second in the 110-meter hurdles at 15.56. Braylen Bietz placed eighth In the 200-meters (23.31 seconds).
In the relays, the second place girls’ 4x400 team included Rumsay, Serck, Gordon and Josie Jensen. The girls medley sprint team placed third in a time of 4:34.05 with the boys team placing fifth (3:51.16) in the same eventBotht he boys 4x400 and 4x800 teams placed fourth. The 4x400 team ran a 3:33.01 and the 4x800 team a 8:31.51.
The girls 4x200 team ran a 1:50.03 to place fourth and the boys’ 4x200 ran a seventh place time of 1:34.48.
Brandon Valley won the girls’ team title, scoring 217.5 points. Brookings placed second with 107 and Aberdeen Central, the host, third with 97.5. The host Golden Eagle boys won the team title with 147.5 points. Brandon Valley placed second (136 points) and Harrisburg third (103.5).
