SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota guard A.J. Plitzuweit collected the first Summit League weekly award of his career after a stellar performance in the Coyotes’ 86-84 win over Oral Roberts, league officials announced Monday.
Plitzuweit equaled his career-high with 37 points, scoring 27 of those after the break. The sophomore hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 to play and his two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining secured the win for the Coyotes. Plitzuweit went 8-for-11 from 3-point range, setting a new single-game high by a Summit League player this season.
