SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion Tanagers sit in 11th after the opening day of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Tennis Tournament, Monday in Sioux Falls.
Rapid City Christian holds the lead after the opening day with 360 points. Lennox (337.5) and Sioux Falls Christian (316) broke the 300-point barrier on the opening day.
Vermillion finished with 62 points, 11 behind Spearfish for 10th.
Lucas Green advanced to the fifth place match at flight two singles. He will play Roncalli’s Palmer Johnson.
Hayden Fogelman advanced to the fifth place match at flight five singles. He will face Madison’s Taiden Pierce.
Grant Freeling advanced to the consolation final at flight three singles. He will face Milbank’s Will Snaza.
Mason Freeling (flight six) was eliminated in the fifth place semifinals. Caiden Mandernach (flight one) and Caleb Reins (flight four) were eliminated in consolation semifinals of singles.
All three Vermillion doubles teams are in consolation play, with the flight three squad drawing a bye to the consolation final.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) in Sioux Falls.
