HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks went 0-2 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling triangular on Thursday in Harrisburg.

Mitchell edged Yankton 39-36. For the Bucks, Dylan Sloan (132), Shayce Platte (138) and Chase Howe (152) won by pin. Asa Swenson (170) and Devon Coke (113) won by decision.

