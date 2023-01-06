HARRISBURG — The Yankton Bucks went 0-2 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference wrestling triangular on Thursday in Harrisburg.
Mitchell edged Yankton 39-36. For the Bucks, Dylan Sloan (132), Shayce Platte (138) and Chase Howe (152) won by pin. Asa Swenson (170) and Devon Coke (113) won by decision.
Harrisburg topped the Bucks 78-6. Yankton’s points came from a forfeit.
In girls’ action, Yankton split its two matches with Harrisburg and Mitchell, with Nevaeh Leonard winning both her matches by pin. Monica Massey wrestled twice against Mitchell, winning one by pin.
Yankton’s boys’ and girls’ varsity will compete in the Brandon Valley Invitational on Saturday, while Yankton’s JV boys will head to the Madison Invitational. Yankton will also have middle school wrestlers in Mitchell on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield tied for 11th in the 50-team Norm Manstedt Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament, held Thursday.
Grand Island won the team title with 152 points, well ahead of Minden (103) and Pierce (96).
Crofton-Bloomfield finished with 64 points. The squad was led by champions Madison Petersen (125) and Rylie Arens (145). Annabelle Poppe (170) placed seventh and Jaisie Janssen (155) finished eighth in the event.
Quad County Northeast scored six points on the day.
