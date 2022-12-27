Wagner High School senior Emma Yost has left her mark in the past year-and-a-half at the school, whether that be on the basketball and volleyball court, the choir stage, or in a leadership position in the many clubs she is a part of at the school.
“(I want) kids (to) look at me and say, ‘She was involved in so much,’” Yost said. “I hope they understand that being involved in all of these organizations and clubs (while) keeping academics your number one and being in sports is the cool thing to do. It takes a lot of hard work, but I hope they understand that it is totally worth it in the end.
Michael Koupal, Wagner’s basketball coach, called Yost a “natural-born leader.”
“She’s a great leader by example, not only excelling in her sports, but also a great leader when it comes to (other things),” he said.
Her coaches notice the character Yost displays regardless of where she is at or what people she is around.
“She is a wonderful person,” Patrick Belling, Wagner’s track and field coach said. “In the short time that I’ve got to know her over the last year (during the) times that I’ve spoken with her she is a wonderful person. She’s always smiling. She’s courteous and has manners. She has great character.”
Sports have factored into Yost’s impressive resume, and that is why she is named the Press and Dakotan’s Female High School Athlete of the Year. She helped Wagner go 32-5 in the 2021-22 basketball season as well as the volleyball team’s 22-3 campaign in the 2022 season that gave them the best record in Class A for the regular season. As a young girl, when Yost saw female high school athletes excel in sports she knew it was something she wanted to do.
“I remember being a young kid in that position watching players and I said, ‘I want to be like them,’” she said. “That’s the player and person I want to be. It’s so important to be a good role model for the younger students and for our community to keep that good, strong tradition going at Wagner. When I walked into Wagner (two years ago), this community fully opened their arms for me. They’ve been along for the ride ever since.”
Yost was enrolled at Parkston and played varsity for the Trojans’ basketball and track and field team from 7th-10th grade, and varsity volleyball from 9th-10th grade.
After playing outside hitter at Parkston, Yost played middle back for Wagner.
“It was something different for me, but you happen to see where everybody is at (as well as) where your blockers are at to try to get to that ball,” she said.
“She wasn’t expecting to play a whole lot of back row but she played back row for me all the way around the last few years,” said Stacey Knebel, the head volleyball coach at Wagner. “Her athletic ability and her understanding of the game and reading the ball (were excellent). She was a great server for us. She was leader in our digs. She was all over the place.”
Doing those things helped her team to score points, which would bring excitement to playing the game for Yost.
“In basketball, you get excited but it’s not like an every-point thing,” she said. “You don’t get excited about, ‘Oh, we made two points.’ We’ll get excited after the game but during volleyball just that feeling of success after each point is amazing.”
Even if she is not celebrating every basket in basketball, Yost is excited about what the team could do this season coming off a fourth-place finish at the State Class A Tournament last year.
“I’m so excited for this upcoming season with basketball because this group of girls is the best,” Yost said. “I wouldn’t want to play (this season) with anybody else.
“We have six girls that could go off each night. It’s somebody different every night.”
In the spring, Yost has participated in track and field. However, Wagner is going to have its inaugural season of softball in the spring of 2023. Considering the fact she holds an officer position in National Honor Society as well as being the Wagner Chapter president for HOSA, or Future Health Professionals, Yost is looking forward to carrying her leadership skills into softball as the team’s catcher.
“I’m the leader back there (as the catcher) because I can see everything,” she said. “That’s a very important job, especially for me because I love being vocal. I love talking to everybody.”
Even though track and field may not be her main sport, she showed her ability to bounce back from adversity at state after a ninth place finish in the discus.
“I remember that next day when we went to the shot (put) and she was ready to go,” Belling said. “In the warm-up throws — I don’t always get to see her throw because I’m coaching other events but state was a little different, so I got to see her — but that thing was sailing. I thought ‘She’s about to (throw) a bomb today.’”
“Shot put is not my strong suit at all,” Yost said. “I (placed) pretty low (in the shot put typically). I ended up making finals for it and threw my personal-best two or three times. Bouncing back is a huge part in sports, basketball, volleyball, and track. It’s all different in every sport, but you’ve got to find a way to do it and work hard at everything you do.”
Yost finished seventh in the event.
After high school, Yost is going to play basketball at Dakota Wesleyan University. She chose the university because she describes herself as a “homebody” and head coach Jason Christensen and assistant coach Celeste Beck have built a relationship with her the past six years.
“There was no other school or coach that is at that level with me,” Yost said. “(The fact that) Dakota Wesleyan is close to home was one of the biggest things in my decision.”
After all of her school activities are done, Yost enjoys the opportunity to come home and cook cupcakes as part of her business, “EmmaCakes.”
“I started with my Grandma (Deb Voigt) just doing it for fun,” Yost said. “My dad (Matt Yost, the Wagner superintendent) took it to the teacher’s lounge for his birthday one day and it exploded from there. People were like, ‘You need to start making these.’ I was like, ‘Well, okay.’ The favorite is probably cookie dough (or) s’mores, but I make quite a variety of cupcakes. It’s my fun place.”
“Her cupcakes are a hot sale around here,” Knebel said. “Anything Emma does she pours her heart into it and it shows.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Previous Honorees
2006 Amber Hegge, Crofton
2007 Amber Hegge, Crofton
2008 Abby Burbach, Yankton
2009 Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Concord
2010 Chrissy Strassburg, Elk Point-Jefferson
2011 Devon Brecke, Wagner
2012 Lexi Steffen, Cedar Catholic
2013 Keely Bertram, Elk Point-Jefferson
2014 Allison Arens, Quinn Wragge and Maria Wortmann, Crofton
2015 Savannah Woods, Yankton
2016 Monica Arens, Crofton
2017 Karley Peters, Parker
2018 Jaiden Boomsma, Yankton
2019 Jaiden Boomsma, Yankton
2020 Madison Wuebben, Yankton
2021 Karley Heimes, Wynot
2022 Emma Yost, Wagner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.