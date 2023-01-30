VERMILLION — Two members of the South Dakota women’s triathlon team have been awarded Scholar All-America honors and one more received honorable mention recognition from the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) and USA Triathlon. South Dakota was also recognized as a Scholar All-America team for the 2022 season.
Seniors Ella Kubas and Cass Dalbec were recognized as Division I Scholar All-Americans. Sophomore Kayla Ribbink received honorable mention accolades.
