The Yankton Gazelles dance team placed third in the dance competition and sixth in the cheer competition as teams gathered to compete in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet Thursday at Yankton High School.
In the dance competition, the Brandon Valley Lynx won with an overall score of 288.
The Harrisburg Tigers came out on top in the cheer competition with a 272 score.
Yankton’s dance team placed third overall in the event with a 262.75 score. Their pom score was 263, good enough for second place in that discipline. In the jazz section, the Gazelles placed third with a score of 262.5.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Gazelles head dance coach Stacy Ryken said. “It’s fun that we were home (for ESD). (The team) did a great job. We’ve worked on a lot of things and (the dancers) have executed those things that we’ve worked on.”
In the pom routine, Ryken said the team has improved with its sharp movements. During the routine, the encouragement of the Gazelles faithful gave the dancers an added boost.
“(With) the energy from the home crowd, we’re hearing the cheers in between times,” Ryken said. “They got the girls going and motivated (to do well).”
The Gazelles performed their jazz routine later in the evening. Ryken said the team did an excellent job of storytelling through dance.
“It’s been in sync,” Ryken said. “They’ve really worked hard. They’ve tried to tell the story of the song behind the music. We’ve tried to convey that, and they did a great job tonight.”
In the cheer competition, the Gazelles placed sixth. Head cheer coach Madalyn Wells was proud of the way her team competed and showed emotion as the team finished its routine. The team did not get any deductions, which Wells believed redeemed them after being deducted 40 points in the Yankton invite on Sept. 8.
“For the seniors, this was the last time they were performing at home,” she said. “For them, it was a big deal not to get any deductions and it was a big deal for them to beat their score (from the Yankton Invite). When they found out they did those things, they were through the moon. I cannot wait to watch them at State.”
Wells praised the cohesion her team showed in the routine.
“They’re a unit,” she said. “Without one of them they wouldn’t be the team that they are. Every single one of them did something better than they ever have. That was the goal (tonight).”
While there are certain areas the team can improve on, Wells praised the way each cheerleader on the team has grown as an individual.
“Their drive and confidence are things that has improved tremendously, not just with cheer but what themselves as females and athletes,” Wells said.
Brandon Valley earned a 288 score in both their pom and jazz routines. BV also competes in the Metro league for dance as well, winning that conference meet as well on Monday.
“The first person that we’re in competition with everywhere we go is ourselves,” Lynx head coach Ashley Hoffman said. “We want to be better than the last time we were on the floor. We were looking to outdance ourselves on Monday. We do that because in all reality, you can outdance other people. Outdancing yourselves is the way we’re going to continue to improve.”
Meanwhile, Harrisburg won their fifth straight ESD title in the cheer competition.
“There’s a lot of talented teams here today,” Tigers head coach Eve Langerock said. “It’s a huge honor to be able to win again this year.”
Langerock added that the team’s tumbling was the strongest part of its routine.
The teams look to improve before the state meet, which will take place in Watertown on October 22.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Harrisburg 272; 2, Brandon Valley 261; 3, Brookings 257.5; 4, Watertown 239.5; 5, Mitchell 211; 6, Yankton 203.5; 7, Huron 200; 8, Aberdeen Central 191.5; 9, Pierre 190
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: 1, Brandon Valley 288; 2, Harrisburg 271.25; 3, Yankton 262.75; 4, Watertown 236.5; 5, Pierre 231.75; 6, Aberdeen Central 228.25; 7, Mitchell 223.75; 8, Huron 220.25; 9, Brookings 211.75
POM: 1, Brandon Valley 288; 2, Yankton 263; 3, Pierre 235.5; 4, Watertown 232.5; 5, Brookings 219.5
JAZZ: 1, Brandon Valley 288; 2, Harrisburg 266.5; 3, Yankton 262.5; 4, Huron 217.5; 5, Aberdeen Central 216.5; 6, Mitchell 211.5
HIP HOP: 1, Harrisburg 276; 2, Watertown 240.5; 3, Aberdeen Central 240; 4, Mitchell 236; 5, Pierre 228; 6, Huron 223; 7, Brookings 204
