ATKINSON, Neb. — Bloomfield swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles at the District D-4 Track and Field Meet, held Wednesday in Atkinson, Nebraska.
Bloomfield won six titles to claim the girls’ crown, 90 to 88 over Boyd County. Plainview (75) finished third, followed by Niobrara-Verdigre (71). Creighton scored 10 points and Santee scored one point on the day.
Alexandra Eisenhauer won three individual events and anchored one winning relay for the victorious Queen Bees. She won the 100 (13.14) and 200 (26.76), the 100 hurdles (16.41) and anchored the winning 400 relay (52.42).
Madison Abbenhaus, who ran on the Queen Bees’ winning 400 relay, won the 300 hurdles (49.32) and qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles (16.74). Lauren Pinkelman, who also ran on that winning relay, qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the 200 (27.00). Kate Bruns was the fourth member of that relay.
Also for Bloomfield, Ella McFarland won the pole vault (8-6).
Niobrara-Verdigre had two athletes combine for three state meet berths. Andrea Sucha won the high jump (4-9) and finished second in the triple jump (32-7 1/2). Chaney Konopasek won the discus (120-9).
The Bloomfield boys scored 89 points, beating out O’Neill St. Mary’s and Creighton, each with 82 points. Chambers-Wheeler Central (66) was fourth, followed by Niobrara-Verdigre (55).
Evan Haverkamp led the Bloomfield boys with victories in the 100 (11.55) and 200 (23.45). Dalton Gieselman earned state berths with runner-up finishes in the discus (150-2) and shot put (47-10). Cody Bruegman qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the 400 (52.88).
Creighton won five events, with Cade Hammer winning two individual events and participating in a winning relay. Hammer claimed titles in the long jump (20-2 1/2) and triple jump (41-2 1/2). He teamed with Brody Eggers, Anthony Morrill and Caleb Smith to win the 400 relay (46.43).
Also for Creighton, Matthew Johnson won the pole vault (12-0) and Kyler Adams won the 110 hurdles (17.15).
The Niobrara-Verdigre boys had three athletes earn four qualifying spots. Gunner Vargas finished second in both the 110-meter (18.19) and 300-meter (45.43) hurdles. Coltin Vargas was second in the high jump (5-8). Trey Sucha placed second in the triple jump (39-8 1/4).
The Nebraska State Class D Meet will be held May 19-20 at Burke Stadium in Omaha. The Class D session will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.