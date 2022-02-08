Due to expected good weather conditions in the region, the Mount Marty University baseball team has moved its season-opening four-game set with Waldorf to Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Doubleheaders are scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14, each beginning at noon. These will mark the earliest home dates in Lancer baseball history.
