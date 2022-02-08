Lancers To Open 2022 Season At Home
Mount Marty's Zane Salley, facing, celebrates his home run by "dropping the hammer" during the second game of a baseball doubleheader against Dickinson State during the 2021 season. The Lancers will begin the 2022 season at home, as their opening series with Waldorf will be played in Yankton Feb. 13 and 14.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Due to expected good weather conditions in the region, the Mount Marty University baseball team has moved its season-opening four-game set with Waldorf to Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Doubleheaders are scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14, each beginning at noon. These will mark the earliest home dates in Lancer baseball history.

