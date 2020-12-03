WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot opened its season with a home victory over Bloomfield Thrusday ngith in Wynot, Nebraska.
Garrett Lange led Wynot (1-0) with nine points. Anthony Haberman contributed eight points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils. Peyton Wieseler and Trystan Heimes added seven points each.
Gabe Lauck led Bloomfield with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Wynot’s next game is today (Friday) at Winside. Bloomfield hosts Tri County Northeast Friday.
BLOOMFIELD (0-1) 6 5 7 9 —27
WYNOT (1-0) 10 10 9 12 –41
