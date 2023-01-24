The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots used a 19-5 second-half run to get past the Yankton Bucks 60-54 in a Top 5 Class AA matchup at Yankton High School Tuesday.

Bucks head coach Chris Haynes was proud of the way his team competed and believes the team can use the experience down the line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.