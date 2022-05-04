HOWARD — Host Howard swept the team titles at the Cornbelt Conference Golf Tournament, Wednesday in Howard.
Howard won the boys’ title, 224 to 228 over Hanson. Bridgewater-Emery was a distant third at 264. Viborg-Hurley shot 273 and Freeman carded a 291 in the event.
Howard’s Lane Hodges shot a 69 to earn medalist honors. Hanson’s A.J. Wilber (74) and Ben Wilber (76) were second and third. Howard’s Zach Jacobson (77) was fourth. Hanson’s Keenan Waldera and Howard’s Luke Koepsell tied for fifth at 78.
The top area boy was Viborg-Hurley’s Peyton Hansen, who finished seventh with a 79.
Howard was the only program to have a full girls’ team, winning with a 254. Howard’s Trinity Palmquist (82), Piper Thompson (84) and Mia Glanzer (88) claimed the top three spots.
The top area golfer was Freeman’s Lily Wipf, who finished fifth with a 110.
