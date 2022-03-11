MEMPHIS, Tenn.—Strong opponents, rust from a week off and missing pieces in the lineup all worked against South Dakota in a pair of five-inning losses Friday to start a tournament hosted by Memphis. Central Arkansas won the first game 12-2 and Southeastern Louisiana took the second 13-5.
Central Arkansas (14-7) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and Southeastern Louisiana (14-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning during the respective games. It was four consecutive walks followed by a three-run homer from Tylar Vernon that set UCA up. Three consecutive walks and two singles did the trick for SELA.
Friday’s foes featured some of the top base stealers in the nation so it was not a good day for South Dakota to be without the services of catcher Bela Goerke. UCA and SELA combined to steal 11 bases and Coyote pitchers threw six wild pitches. Left fielder Rylee Nicholson was also missing from the lineup Friday and that led to some big plays for opposing offenses.
The week off did not affect Coyote third baseman Aleesia Sainz. She belted her sixth home run of the season in the first game and smoked a three-run shot to center in the second. Sainz leads the Summit with seven home runs and her 18 RBIs rank third.
Coyote second baseman Tatum Villotta also had three hits including a double during the two games. Shortstop Lauren Eamiguel laced a double that gave USD a 5-4 lead in the top of the third against SELA, but the Lady Lions got all five runs back in the bottom of the inning.
South Dakota (12-5) takes on 10th-ranked Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
