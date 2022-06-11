Out At Home
Yankton catcher Jace McCorkell tags out Huron's Max Kranzler during their matchup in the Lewis & Clark Classic American Legion Baseball Tournament on Saturday at Yankton's Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. Huron won the game 6-4, but Yankton advanced out of its pool with a 9-8 victory over Blair later in the day. Yankton will face Dell Rapids in the semifinals today (Sunday) at 11 a.m. at Riverside.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Pairing are set for the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Classic, Sunday at Yankton's Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Yankton advanced out of its pool, going 3-1 with a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Blair in the final game Saturday. Post 12 will face Dell Rapids, the wild card, in the 11 a.m. game. Dell Rapids, 3-1 in the Crofton pool, advanced due to allowing just five runs in its four games.

Tabor advanced out of the Crofton pool with a 4-0 record, including a 2-1 victory over Dell Rapids on Saturday. It will face Brandon Valley in the 1 p.m., after Brandon Valley beat Vermillion 12-1 late Saturday night to win the Vermillion pool.

The two semifinal winners will face off in the championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Here are the pool play scores from Friday and Saturday play.

BASEBALL

LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC

June 10-12 at Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton

YANKTON POOL

FINAL STANDINGS: Yankton 3-1, Blair 3-1, Huron 2-2, Spearfish 1-3, S.F. Post 911/MVPCS 1-3

Friday’s Games

Yankton 12, S.F. Post 911 0

Blair 12, S.F. Post 911 5

Blair 11, Huron 3

Spearfish 8, Huron 2

Yankton 11, Spearfish 1

Saturday’s Games

Huron 6, Yankton 4

Huron 6, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 3

MVPCS 9, Spearfish 3

Blair 10, Spearfish 5

Yankton 9, Blair 8

VERMILLION POOL

FINAL STANDINGS: Brandon Valley 4-0, Vermillion 3-1, S.F. Post 15 1-3, Becker 1-3, Sturgis 1-3

Friday’s Games

Vermillion 7, S.F. Post 15 0

Brandon Valley 9, S.F. Post 15 0

Brandon Valley 3, Becker 0

Sturgis 12, Becker 5

Vermillion 8, Sturgis 0

Saturday’s Games

Vermillion 8, Becker 0

Becker 3, S.F. Post 15 1

S.F. Post 15 6, Sturgis 5

Brandon Valley 11, Sturgis 2

Brandon Valley 12, Vermillion 1

CROFTON POOL

FINAL STANDINGS: Tabor 4-0, Dell Rapids 3-1, Elkton 2-2, Crofton 1-3, Hartington 0-4

Friday’s Games

Elkton 4, Crofton 1

Tabor 4, Elkton 2

Tabor 10, Hartington 2

Dell Rapids 11, Hartington 1

Dell Rapids 4, Crofton 2

Saturday’s Games

Crofton 10, Hartington 2

Elkton 7, Hartington 1

Dell Rapids 11, Elkton 0

Tabor 2, Dell Rapids 1

Tabor 11, Crofton 0

FINAL ROUNDS

Sunday at Yankton

Semifinals

Yankton vs. Dell Rapids, 11 a.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Tabor, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

