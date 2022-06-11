Pairing are set for the semifinals of the Lewis & Clark Classic, Sunday at Yankton's Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Yankton advanced out of its pool, going 3-1 with a 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Blair in the final game Saturday. Post 12 will face Dell Rapids, the wild card, in the 11 a.m. game. Dell Rapids, 3-1 in the Crofton pool, advanced due to allowing just five runs in its four games.
Tabor advanced out of the Crofton pool with a 4-0 record, including a 2-1 victory over Dell Rapids on Saturday. It will face Brandon Valley in the 1 p.m., after Brandon Valley beat Vermillion 12-1 late Saturday night to win the Vermillion pool.
The two semifinal winners will face off in the championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Here are the pool play scores from Friday and Saturday play.
BASEBALL
LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC
June 10-12 at Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton
YANKTON POOL
FINAL STANDINGS: Yankton 3-1, Blair 3-1, Huron 2-2, Spearfish 1-3, S.F. Post 911/MVPCS 1-3
Friday’s Games
Yankton 12, S.F. Post 911 0
Blair 12, S.F. Post 911 5
Blair 11, Huron 3
Spearfish 8, Huron 2
Yankton 11, Spearfish 1
Saturday’s Games
Huron 6, Yankton 4
Huron 6, Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney 3
MVPCS 9, Spearfish 3
Blair 10, Spearfish 5
Yankton 9, Blair 8
VERMILLION POOL
FINAL STANDINGS: Brandon Valley 4-0, Vermillion 3-1, S.F. Post 15 1-3, Becker 1-3, Sturgis 1-3
Friday’s Games
Vermillion 7, S.F. Post 15 0
Brandon Valley 9, S.F. Post 15 0
Brandon Valley 3, Becker 0
Sturgis 12, Becker 5
Vermillion 8, Sturgis 0
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion 8, Becker 0
Becker 3, S.F. Post 15 1
S.F. Post 15 6, Sturgis 5
Brandon Valley 11, Sturgis 2
Brandon Valley 12, Vermillion 1
CROFTON POOL
FINAL STANDINGS: Tabor 4-0, Dell Rapids 3-1, Elkton 2-2, Crofton 1-3, Hartington 0-4
Friday’s Games
Elkton 4, Crofton 1
Tabor 4, Elkton 2
Tabor 10, Hartington 2
Dell Rapids 11, Hartington 1
Dell Rapids 4, Crofton 2
Saturday’s Games
Crofton 10, Hartington 2
Elkton 7, Hartington 1
Dell Rapids 11, Elkton 0
Tabor 2, Dell Rapids 1
Tabor 11, Crofton 0
FINAL ROUNDS
Sunday at Yankton
Semifinals
Yankton vs. Dell Rapids, 11 a.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Tabor, 1 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
