Joey Lombard

South Dakota center Joey Lombard is switching positions after starting 11 of 12 games at left guard in the fall 2021 season.

 Aaron Mercado/USD Media Relations

VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team wrapped up fall camp last week. They are now transitioning into game preparations for Saturday’s tilt against FBS and Big 12 foe Kansas State this week.

Even though the team had a few players out during fall camp last week, it gave other players the chance to make an impression in Nielson’s eyes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.