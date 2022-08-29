VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes football team wrapped up fall camp last week. They are now transitioning into game preparations for Saturday’s tilt against FBS and Big 12 foe Kansas State this week.
Even though the team had a few players out during fall camp last week, it gave other players the chance to make an impression in Nielson’s eyes.
“Our guys are improving,” Nielson said. “We got a chance to see some of our younger players and (how they react to) the situational work they haven't been in before.”
The most important item on Nielson’s checklist for preparing for the Kansas State game was that his team is healthy going into game week. Still, with the younger players getting that situational work, it promoted competition from both the offense and defense in practice. At last Thursday’s practice, there was plenty of give-and-take from both sides during their two-minute session.
“We've had a lot of competitive periods and times when one group has executed better than the other,” Nielson said. “As long as we're continuing to learn and improve from those situations, we're getting better as a football team.”
It is no secret that the Coyotes are underdogs going into the tilt Saturday. Nielson sees a recipe for success but does not see a lot of room for error against the Wildcats.
“At a lot of positions, (the Wildcats) are going to have the best personnel that we're going to face all year,” Nielson said. “We're going to have to execute really well. We're going to have to be consistent. We're going to have to play physical football. We're going to have to be good in all three phases. We can't just be good on one phase or another.”
USD Quarterback Carson Camp also sees how difficult a challenge defeating Kansas State will be for the Coyotes. Still, he is confident in his team’s ability to match up with the Wildcats.
“(The Wildcats) have a lot of stuff that they bring to the table, but we’ve got a lot of stuff too,” Camp said. “We're going to trust each other. We’ve got to play within ourselves. We can't let a big school get in our head. We’ve got to go out there and play within ourselves, trust each other and just trust that we're a good football team as well. We can match up to any school we need to.”
Camp and his offense showed that trust during the two-minute drill portion of practice Thursday. The offense was able to show their big play ability, especially on a deep ball down the left sideline where Camp hit wide receiver Wesley Eliodor. Camp was commanding the offense well, giving effusive praise to his teammates’ execution of the offense in practice.
“Our offensive line is blocking great,” Camp said. “We're doing a really good job with the receiving corps right now to understand ‘Hey, with this look is we’ve got to run our routes this way.’ We're coming along. We're distributing the ball in the right places at the right time.”
An aspect of the offensive line that will look different next year for Camp will be having sophomore Joey Lombard as his center. Lombard started 11 games for the Coyotes last year at guard. He acknowledges the challenges of adjusting from guard to center.
“The defensive linemen are a lot closer to you and you’ve got to snap the ball, but I’ve played all the positions (on the offensive line),” Lombard said. “That's always been my goal since I got here was to be able to slide in any position anytime and help the team where they need me.”
Lombard credits Camp for making the adjustment to center easier.
“He's helped me a lot,” Lombard said. “If snaps are bad, he's going to let me know (and if there is) anything I can do if my stance is tilted away. Carson and I are super close off the field, so we've always had a good connection.”
Nielson said that Lombard is the guy they can count on to lead the offensive line. He calls his ability to communicate to the rest of the line his “forte” as a football player.
“(Joey is) a smart football player,” Nielson said. “It's ideal to have a guy at center that can recognize defenses and through that recognition is able to make line calls and start the communication process offensively.”
The Coyotes hope that the fruits of their work in fall camp show themselves against the Wildcats this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan,
