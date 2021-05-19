SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Roosevelt picked up a double-header sweep of Yankton Tuesday night in junior varsity action in Sioux Falls.
Roosevelt won game one 4-0, and game two 12-4.
Garrett Nelson and Curtis Steppat each had a hit for Yankton in game one.
Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss, with Nelson allowing one unearned run over four innings of work.
Garrett Nelson and Isaiah Schelhaas each recorded a double for Yankton in game two. Schelhaas recorded three hits and scored twice.
Josh Sheldon took the loss, giving up eight runs over three and a third innings, striking out four.
Varsity
Dakota Valley 9-5, Brandon Valley 7-4
BRANDON — Dakota Valley ended the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
A seven run fifth inning boosted Dakota Valley to a 9-7 win over Brandon Valley in game one.
Isaac Bruns and Hunter Beving recorded two hits each for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns recorded one run scored and an RBI, while Beving scored twice and drove in one. Chayce Montagne and Jackson Strawn drove in two runs each for the Panthers.
Brayden Major picked up the win for Dakota Valley, pitching four and a third innings, striking out three. Paul Bruns earned the save, pitching two and two-thirds innings, striking out three batters.
Nick Hokenstad, Tyler Schelske and Carson Askdal recorded two hits each. Schelske, Askdal and Luke Kocer drove in two runs each for the Lynx.
Hokenstad picked up the loss for the Lynx.
Dakota Valley closed out the regular season with a 5-4 victory over Brandon Valley.
Lead-off hitter Isaac Bruns recorded two hits, one RBI and a run scored for Dakota Valley (14-3). Ben Niemeyer and Jackson Strawn each recorded doubles. Montagne added two hits.
Nate Meyers recorded a two run double for Brandon Valley (18-15). Sam Olthoff recorded two hits and scored once.
Beau Pollema earned the win for the Panthers, pitching four innings, striking out three. Ethen Anema recorded the one inning save.
Colin Simon picked up the loss for Brandon Valley.
Brandon Valley will face Yankton in a Class A regional on Saturday in Pierre.
PGDCWLCS 9, Gregory 4
GREGORY — Four players with multi-hit games and three RBI by Jackson Olsen boosted PGDCWLCS to a 9-4 win Tuesday night in Gregory.
Jackson Olsen recorded two hits, including a double, and three RBI for the Honkers (9-1). Myles Kott, Jaylen Kemp, Kane Knudson and Olson recorded two hits each. Kemp drove in two runneers and Kott scored three times.
Rhoss Oliver picked up three hits for Gregory. Ben Witt recorded a double and scored. Trey Murry and Sawyer Tietgen recorded two hits each.
Kelby VanDerWerff recorded five strikeouts over four innings for the Honkers. Aiden Bultje struck out eight batters in three innings to close the game.
Witt struck out four over five innings.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4, Beresford 3
BERESFORD — A four run sixth inning gave Sioux Falls Roosevelt a 4-3 comeback victory over Beresford Tuesday night in Beresford.
Logan Serck picked up two hits and a RBI in the game for Beresford (5-9). Jovey Christensen added a hit and a RBI. Cody Klungseth recorded two hits.
Alex Winquist picked up the loss, giving up three runs and striking out 10 batters.
Amateur Baseball
Mount Vernon 2, Menno 1
MENNO — Two runs in the fifth was enough for Mount Vernon to down Menno 2-1 in South Central League baseball Tuesday night in Menno.
Mount Vernon scored a run on an error, then Bryce Smart hit a sacrifice fly to drive what become the winning run.
Briggs Havlik and Koby Larson recorded two hits each for Mount Vernon. Deric Denning and Larson scored runs for the Mustangs.
Havlik earned the win for Mount Vernon, pitching seven innings and striking out 14. Larson closed the game, striking out five.
Menno hosts the Yankton Tappers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.