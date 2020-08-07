VERMILLION — About the only thing certain with the South Dakota football program on Friday afternoon was that it was day one of preseason camp.
Seemingly everything else remains up in the air.
While the Coyotes await an official decision by the Missouri Valley Football Conference and other leagues about the fate of the 2020 season, they officially turned their attention — as much as they could — to the start of fall camp.
“It’s been crazy, but the biggest thing with us as a team, we’ve been taking it day by day,” senior offensive lineman Mason Scheidegger said before Friday’s first practice.
“I know I haven’t personally been thinking too much about it; just been focused on what we have to do that day.”
The latest FCS domino to fall was a Friday morning announcement by the Big Sky Conference (the largest in the FCS ranks) that it is postponing its 2020 season to next spring. The Big Sky also publicly supported the NCAA shifting its FCS playoffs to the spring.
That decision by the Big Sky drops the number of FCS teams committed to playing football this fall to below the 50 percent threshold set earlier in the week by the NCAA Board of Governors that would be necessary to hold a postseason.
As it pertains to USD, it is scheduled to visit Northern Arizona of the Big Sky on Sept. 12, but the Big Sky announcement on Friday said no decisions have been made on non-conference games.
There’s also the matter of USD’s season opener at Iowa State on Sept. 5, but the Big 12 Conference set forth a scheduling model that includes conference games plus one non-conference game — Iowa State has not yet decided on the fate of the USD game.
In other words, just about everything is uncertain at this point for the Coyotes.
“You try to focus on what you can control, and we can control getting better every day as a football team,” head coach Bob Nielson said before Friday’s practice.
“And that’s what our guys have done over the last weeks.”
The coaching staff and players have all had the opportunity to provide input to athletic director David Herbster and president Sheila Gestring, according to Nielson.
“Our guys have handled this very well,” Nielson said. “They’re mature about it. They all want to make sure they can have a highly competitive experience.”
Either way, the players just want to take the field.
“They want to play a full and competitive schedule,” Nielson said. “With all that’s going on, it’s been a little hard, but that’s our priority — to make sure our guys have a competitive opportunity they deserve.”
And it doesn’t necessarily matter when, it’s just games that they want, according to Scheidegger.
“That’s my mindset,” the Fonda, Iowa, native said. “I don’t really care what’s happening, just tell me when I have to play and I’ll be there.”
Eight of the 13 conferences at the FCS level have decided to not play football this fall, while the Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Southland, Southern and Big South have yet to officially decide (as of Friday afternoon).
Some conferences, like the Big Sky, have decided to move their football schedules to the spring.
“In my opinion, spring is kind of a last resort thing,” Nielson said. “Obviously, we want to play in the fall and want to play a fall championship; that’s when football is meant to be played.
“We hope that opportunity is out there.”
For now, the Coyotes begin fall camp under the assumption that they’ll take the field Sept. 5 against Iowa State.
“We’ve got the issues from the FCS and the Missouri Valley that have to be resolved, but certainly that would be a tremendous opportunity,” Nielson said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.