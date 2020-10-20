The Yankton Youth Soccer Association will hold its annual general meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
During the meeting, the board will be reviewing potential candidates for the following listed open board positions: fields chair, maintenance chair, publicity/media coordinator, president-elect. Anyone interested in one of the open positions, if you know someone who would be a good fit for one of the positions, or if you would like to learn more about the board, you are invited to virtually join the meeting or contact the YYSA.
This meeting is open to all individuals interested in supporting YYSA. Contact Wes Chambers at wes.chambers@fcsamerica.com to obtain an access code for the meeting.
