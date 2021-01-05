VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers split their two matches on a home wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday.
Vermillion downed Dell Rapids 48-30 behind pins from Zach Brady (2850, Connor Peterson (120) and Caleb Emerson (152). Jacob Vogel (138), Hunter Nelson (145), Caleb Emerson (152) and Aiden Geraets (182) won by pin for Dell Rapids.
Madison edged Vermillion 42-40. For Madison, Lucas Johnson (182), Tyler Reck (220), Truman Stoller (120), Isaac Henry (126), Sam Olson (138) and Jess Englert (145) won by pin. Hayden Schroeder (106), Michael Roob (113), Nick Roob (132), Emerson (152) and Tyson Hage (160) won by pin for Vermillion.
Canton went 2-0 on the day, beating Dell Rapids 68-6 and Madison 66-12.
Parkston 45, Burke-Gregory 34
PARKSTON — Parkston used six pins to claim a 45-34 victory over Burke-Gregory in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
For Parkston, Gavin Braun (106), Wyatt Anderson (113), Carter Sommer (120), Porter Neugebauer (132), Landon Sudbeck (138) and Noah Mahoney (160) won by pin. Owen Hansen (126), Jordan Vosika (145) and Tucker Even (170) won by pin for Burke-Gregory.
KWLPG 37, Chamberlain 24
CHAMBERLAIN — Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes had just three pins, but won nine matches in a 34-24 victory over Chamberlain in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Johnny Lenz (106), Holden Havlik 9160) and Jayden Kahler (170) won by pin for KWLPG. Gabe Skustad (145) and Jackson Soulek (285) won by pin for Chamberlain.
Niobrara-Verdigre Triangular
NIOBRARA, Neb. — Viborg-Hurley beat host Niobrara-Verdigre 36-6 as part of a wrestling triangular on Tuesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Collin Graves won the only match wrestled in the dual, a pin at heavyweight over Niobrara-Verdigre’s Beau Hrbek.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian and Niobrara-Verdigre wrestled to a 12-12 draw. Gavin Chohon (182) and Hrbek (285) won by pin for Niobrara-Verdigre. AC-DC won two matches by forfeit.
Quad County Northeast 53, Guardian Angels 16
WEST POINT, Neb. — Quad County Northeast used four pins to claim a 53-16 victory over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in prep wrestling action on Tuesday.
Nolan Ohlrich (145), Colby Wathor (182), Kolby Casey (220) and Dominic Wilcox (126) won by pin for Quad County Northeast. George Fraher (285) won by pin for Guardian Angels.
