Yankton Post 12 erupted for six runs in the third inning of an eventual 7-4 victory over Brookings Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Isaiah Schelhaas led the way for Yankton offensively with three hits in the contest. Lucas Kampshoff registered two RBIs, while Drew Ryken, Rugby Ryken and Mac Ryken added an RBI apiece.
Josh Sheldon went six innings strong, giving up only three runs (two earned) on nine hits in the contest. Drew Ryken relieved Sheldon and tallied a strikeout in the seventh inning.
Sheldon earned the victory, throwing 83 pitches in the contest.
Nolan Miles registered three hits for Brookings. Zach Struck and Nathan Lease added RBIs for Brookings.
Lease struck out four Yankton batters in six innings pitched. He threw 104 pitches in the contest.
Brookings defeated Rapid City Post 320 5-3 in its game before it played Yankton.
Rapid City Post 320 9, Yankton 4
Rapid City Post 320 scored four runs to break a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning on its way to a 9-4 victory over Yankton Post 12 Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Post 320’s Ryan Rufledt went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in the victory. Ian Dike went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Corwin recorded three hits in the contest.
Rapid City’s Jett Wetzler struck out four batters in a complete-game victory.
Yankton’s Lucas Kampshoff went 2-for-2 with a first -inning RBI double that gave Post 12 the early 1-0 advantage. Post 12 added two runs in the third on Matthew Sheldon and Cody Oswald RBIs. Jace McCorkell added an RBI in the seventh.
Post 12’s Sean Turner struck out three batters in three innings pitched while allowing two hits. Mac Ryken struck out six Rapid City batters in four innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.