Head Mount Marty University Softball Coach Tate Bruckner announced his departure from the Lancer softball program in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Bruckner has taken a job outside of coaching, his post said.
“I have accepted a position outside of coaching,” Bruckner’s post said. “This was an extremely difficult decision but an opportunity I couldn’t pass up at this point in my life.”
Bruckner spent the last decade at Mount Marty, first as a student-athlete, then as a coach. Bruckner played baseball as a student athlete and became an assistant coach with the Lancer baseball program before spending the last five years as the Lancer softball coach.
Bruckner led the Lancers to a 19-20 record and a 10-13 record in the GPAC last season. In Bruckner’s farewell post he thanked the likes of head baseball coach Andy Bernatow, assistant baseball coach Jason Nelson and his assistant softball coach Ramon Romero.
