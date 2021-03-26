VERMILLION — The Coyote football team has lost three games in a row after a season opening win at Illinois State, but will hit the field to try and end that skid today (Saturday) in Vermillion.
USD (1-3) takes on North Dakota State at 1 p.m. inside the DakotaDome. The No. 2 Bison (5-1) are on a three-game winning streak, including a 34-13 win over rival North Dakota last week.
This is the second game of the season in the newly renovated DakotaDome. Special teams and defensive touchdowns boosted Missouri State to a 27-24 victory over the Coyotes March 13. Last weekend the Coyotes fell to Youngstown State 28-10. The USD running game struggled against the Penguins, with backs Kai Henry and Travis Theis combining for 29 yards on 17 carries.
The Coyotes enter the game having lost four straight to the Bison. USD is starting freshman Carson Camp, who has 967 yards passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. On the flip side of the coin, NDSU is starting Zeb Noland, who transferred in from Iowa State in 2019. Noland has 567 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions on the season.
The Bison have four running backs over 200 yards rushing. Kobe Johnson, Dominic Gonnella, Jalen Bussey and Hunter Luepke share the carries for the Bison. Luepke leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.
For the Coyotes, Henry and Theis lead the runners with 209 and 151 yards respectively. Each back has two touchdowns. Caleb Vander Esch leads USD with 273 yards receiving.
The game also features two of the top punters in the nation. Garret Wegner of NDSU leads the FCS with an average 47.2 yards per punt, with Brady Schutt of USD in a close second place at 46.3 yards.
USD and NDSU kick-off at 1 p.m. inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion today (Saturday).
NDSU (5-1, 4-1 MVFC) at S. Dakota (1-3, 1-3)
1 p.m., DakotaDome
SERIES: NDSU leads 55-26-2.
LAST MEETING: NDSU scored a 49-14 decision over the Coyotes on Nov. 16, 2019, in Fargo, N.D.
LAST TIME OUT: USD dropped a 28-10 decision at Youngstown State. NDSU rolled past rival North Dakota 34-13.
NEXT UP: USD remains at home, facing Northern Iowa in a Friday night prime time affair. NDSU hosts South Dakota State in the ‘Dakota Marker’ Game, a 2:30 p.m. start in Fargo.
LISTEN/WATCH: The game is available on TV on MidcoSN, and on air on the Coyote Sports Network, including KVHT-FM (106.3). The game is also available online at GoYotes.com.
