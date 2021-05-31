SPEARFISH — Area athletes earned one state title and a number of top finishes, and three area programs took home top-six team hardware as the South Dakota State Class A Track and Field Championships concluded on Saturday in Spearfish.
Sioux Falls Christian ran away with the boys’ title, 133.66 to 66 over Milbank. Custer (61) was third, followed by Dakota Valley (50), St. Thomas More (45) and Elk Point-Jefferson (35).
The girls’ title went to West Central, 82 to 66 over Custer. Mount Vernon-Plankinton (53) was third, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (50), Parker (41) and Hamlin (40).
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Drake Peed completed the throwers’ sweep by winning the shot put title on Saturday. He recorded a winning toss of 57-11 to add to his discus title from Friday.
Also for EPJ, Tyler Goehring placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (41.49).
Dakota Valley scored four top-four finishes on Saturday on the way to its fourth place team finish.
Tommy Nikkel took home two medals for the Panthers, a runner-up finish in the 200 (22.24) and a third place finish in the 400 (51.23). Gunnar Gunderson was third in the 300 hurdles (39.99). Gunderson also anchored the 1600 relay (3:33.48), teaming with Joey Bryan, Hunter Beving and Drew Steele for a fourth place finish.
Also in the Class A boys’ competition:
— Beresford took home three medals on Saturday, including eighth place finishes in the 400 (45.51) and 1600 (3:35.87) relays. Max Orr was seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.89) and ran on both relays. Isaiah Richards also ran on both relays. Peyton Fridrich and Josh Limmer ran on the 400 relay, while Hayden Wilson and Spencer Nelson ran on the 1600 relay.
— Ethan-Parkston took home two individual and one relay medal on Saturday. Cole Prunty was fourth in the 300 hurdles (40.10). Kolton Kramer was seventh in the 400 (52.11) and ran on the squad’s sixth place medley relay (3:46.54). Cael Ryther, Parker Hanselman and Ethan Poore also ran on that relay.
— Vermillion took home one individual and one relay medal on Saturday. Jakob Dobney finished fourth in the 800 (2:00.53). The foursome of Ty Hertz, Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Eric Zephier and Joel Dahlhoff was eighth in the medley relay (3:49.07).
The Parker girls secured their team award with three top-three finishes on Saturday.
Lexi Even added a runner-up finish in the 200 (26.07) and a third place finish in the 400 (1:00.28) to her resume. Janae Olson was third in the long jump with a mark of 16-9 1/4.
Beresford’s Laura Bogue had a big day, earning runner-up finishes in both the 300 hurdles (46.72) and the 800 (2:22.10). She also anchored the Watchdogs to fourth in the 1600 relay (4:12.67), joined by Savannah Beeson, Adyson Hansen and Eva Schaap. Beeson teamed with Isabel Delay, Tavyn Valder and Rachel Zanter to place seventh in the 400 relay (51.77).
Also in the Class A girls’ competition:
— Vermillion earned one relay and one individual medal on Saturday. Senior Ellie Schroeder teamed with freshmen Jenaya Cleveland, Grace Chaussee and Jaymes Drake for a fourth place finish in the 400 relay (51.49). Taeli Barta added a seventh place finish in the 400 (1:01.22).
— Ethan-Parkston had one individual and one relay medal on Saturday. Ella Pollreisz finished seventh in the 1600 (5:25.25). The foursome of Ava Lingemann, Lauren Ziebart, Allison Ziebart and Lindsey Roth was sixth in the medley relay (4:26.93).
— Elk Point-Jefferson’s Alyssa Chytka finished eighth in the 200 (27.07) and anchored the Huskies to eighth in the 400 relay (41.90). Cera Schmitz, Lauren McDermott and Kaitlyn VanRoekel completed that relay.
— Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist finished eighth in the shot put with a toss of 36-5 3/4.
