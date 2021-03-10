LINCOLN, Neb. — Third-seeded Humphrey St. Francis outscored Wynot 15-7 in the third quarter to take control for a 49-41 victory over the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Wednesday in Lincoln.
The victory for St. Francis (21-4) avenged a Dec. 30 loss to Wynot, 51-40 in the championship of the West Point-Beemer Holiday Tournament.
Tanner Pfeifer scored 18 points to lead St. Francis, which will face defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart (18-7) in the semifinals, today (Thursday) at 11:15 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Justin Liefeld added 13 points in the victory.
For Wynot, which finished 19-8, Charlie Schroeder scored 15 points off the bench to lead the way. Garrett Lange scored 12 points. Anthony Haberman added nine points.
