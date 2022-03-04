The Wynot Blue Devils don’t take the easy road.
The Blue Devils played just one team in Class D2 — Nebraska’s smallest class and the one Wynot resides in — during the regular season. Only two of their nine regular season losses were to Class D1 teams and both of those teams — Hartington Cedar Catholic and Niobrara-Verdigre — qualified for state.
“This was one of our toughest schedules,” said Wynot head girls’ basketball coach Steve Wieseler. “It helped us get better, but it was hard at times to keep ourselves above water.”
Because of those losses, the Blue Devils (15-10) take the eighth seed into the Nebraska State Class D2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Wynot plays top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) on Monday at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The Blue Devils were led offensively by senior Karley Heimes (12.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 45 assists, 97 steals, 28 blocked shots). Wynot had just two other players score over 100 points on the season: senior Krystal Sudbeck (5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 24 assists, 64 steals) and junior Amber Lawson (4.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 19 assists, 36 steals). Sophomore Kinslee Heimes (3.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 37 assists, 41 steals) is just off the 100-point mark on the season.
“Karley’s been our leading scorer, and it’s been someone different every night to help carry the load,” Wieseler said. “We have a lot of balance, but we have struggled this year to put points on the board, so those numbers are not attractive.”
The Blue Devils may not be a big scoring team, but they more than hold their own on defense. Wynot averages 16.4 steals per game and have held eight opponents under 30 points.
“We play a lot of kids and get after it,” Wieseler said. “We play so hard on defense, that it might take away from our offense. But they work hard and they are fast.”
Sophomore Myrah Sudbeck (2.4 ppg, 29 steals), sophomore Allison Wieseler (3.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 26 steals), senior Kendra Pinkelman (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 37 assists, 41 steals) and sophomore Kayla Pinkelman (2.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 28 steals) all contribute more than a steal per game.
Monday’s matchup with Falls City Sacred Heart guarantees that the Irish and Blue Devils will meet in eight straight tournament appearances for Wynot, with Wynot having missed the tournament in 2018. Sacred Heart beat the Blue Devils in the 2021 semifinals, while Wynot beat the Irish in 2020 on the way to a state title.
The Irish are led by senior Erison Vonderschmidt (12.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 43 steals, 32 blocked shots) and senior Rachel Magdanz (10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 80 assists, 27 steals. Junior Jessica Wertenberger (9.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 60 assists, 60 steals) and junior Oliva Eickhoff (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 58 assists, 43 steals) are also solid offensive weapons.
“They’re a really solid team. It’s hard to find any weaknesses one through seven. They are as talented a Sacred Heart team as we’ve played,” Coach Wieseler said of the Irish. “Four of their five starters are legitimate scorers. It will be a challenge to handle their offense.”
For Wynot to advance — the Blue Devils have only lost in the first round one time in 13 trips to state — they need to play with confidence, Coach Wieseler said.
“We have to go out and execute our game play, and we have to have no fear,” he said. “When you come in as the eighth seed, you have to play with confidence and be aggressive.
“I like our chances. We have been here before, and our girls know we can do it.”
The winner of the Sacred Heart/Wynot matchup will face the winner between fourth-seeded Anselmo-Merna (19-6) and Sterling (19-6) in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 9, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The championship will be played on Friday, March 11, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third place game on Thursday, March 10, at Lincoln High.
