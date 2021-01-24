STURGIS — The Yankton Bucks put the game out of reach early, closing the second quarter on a 22-0 run on the way to a 64-15 victory over Sturgis in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
The game had been scheduled to be played in Fort Pierre, but was moved due to COVID concerns within the Stanley County school district.
Matthew Mors scored 13 points to lead Yankton (10-2). Aidan Feser added nine points for the Bucks, who had 13 different players score in the contest. Max Raab had a team-high four rebounds, with Rugby Ryken recording three steals in the contest.
Owen Cass scored five points for Sturgis. Konner Berndt had four rebounds.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday. Sturgis (1-10) hosts Hill City on Tuesday.
No sub-varsity games were played.
YANKTON (10-2)
Dylan Prouty 2-6 0-0 5, Kaden Luellman 2-5 0-0 5, Mac Ryken 2-3 0-0 6, Rugby Ryken 1-4 0-0 3, Aidan Feser 4-5 0-1 9, Joe Gokie 1-3 0-0 2, Trevor Fitzgerald 1-4 0-0 3, Drew Ryken 1-1 0-0 3, Michael Mors 2-2 0-0 4, Cody Oswald 1-1 0-0 3, Max Raab 1-1 0-0 2, Jaden Kral 3-6 0-0 6, Matthew Mors 5-8 2-3 13, Colton Potts 0-1 0-0 0. 26-50 2-4 64.
STURGIS (1-10)
R.J. Andrzejewski 1-1 0-0 3, Connor Cruickshank 1-2 0-0 2, Gavin Ligtenberg 0-2 0-0 0, Tayten Smeenk 0-1 0-0 0, Ridge Inhofer 1-7 0-0 2, Konner Berndt 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Vliem 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Pankratz 0-3 0-0 0, Dysen Peterson 0-6 0-0 0, Aidan Hedderman 1-3 0-0 2, Korbin Jensen 0-1 1-2 1, Owen Cass 2-8 1-1 5. TOTALS: 6-37 2-3 15.
YANKTON 22 12 17 13 — 64
STURGIS 2 5 3 5 — 15
Three-Pointers: Y 10-23 (M. Ryken 2-3, Prouty 1-4, Luellman 1-4, R. Ryken 1-2, Feser 1-1, Fitzgerald 1-1, D. Ryken 1-1, Oswald 1-1, Ma. Mors 1-3, Gokie 0-1, Kral 0-1, Potts 0-1), S 1-17 (Andrzejewski 1-1, Cruickshank 0-1, Ligtenberg 0-2, Smeenk 0-1, Inhofer 0-4, Peterson 0-3, Hedderman 0-2, Cass 0-3). Assists: Y 5 (Ma. Mors 2), S 0. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Feser), S 0. Rebounds: Y 22 (Raab 4), S 15 (Berndt 4). Steals: Y 10 (Ru. Ryken 3), S 3. Personal Fouls: Y 10, S 6. Turnovers: S 10, Y 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.