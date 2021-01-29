OMAHA, Neb. — The South Dakota volleyball program made history on Friday night.
After losing the first two sets, the Coyotes rallied to upset No. 14-ranked Creighton 21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-13 at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.
It marked the first time in the Division I era that the Coyotes beat a ranked team.
Elizabeth Juhnke paced USD (1-2) with 20 kills to go along with 17 digs, while Sami Slaughter had 14 kills. Madison Jurgens sparked the offense with 36 set assists and added 23 digs on defense, while Lolo Weideman had 28 digs.
Creighton (2-1) got 19 kills from Jaela Zimmerman, 14 kills from Keeley Davis, 30 set assists from Ally Van Eekeren and 25 digs from Grace Nelson.
Creighton, the six-time defending Big East Conference regular season champion, is one of three schools nationally to have won 25 matches or more in each of the previous six seasons. The Bluejays had been 94-0 at Sokol Arena when up 2-0 in a match.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon, but this time at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
