Dakota State shot 65 percent from the field in the first half, and that catapulted them to a 98-66 win over Mount Marty in men’s basketball played Tuesday night in Cimpl Arena.
The loss dropped the Mount to 3-2 while DSU evened their record at 2-2. The Lancers play Nov. 12 at Doane University as GPAC action opens.
The Trojans came out rocking as they hit from all over the floor to claim a 16-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game. The Lancers got things rolling on the offensive side of the game, but the Trojans, who shot 7 of 14 from the arc, refused to let MMU back in the game.
As the game moved past the ten minute mark, the Trojans led 27-14. The Lancers trimmed the deficit to 11 with 4:30 in the first half, but the Trojans went on a run in the final two minutes, outscoring their hosts 10-7 to claim a 52-36 halftime lead.
“Our guys didn’t execute very well,” said MMU head coach Collin Authier. “But I have to take some blame. I didn’t prepare our team to compete tonight.”
Dakota State continued to find the hoop often in the second half. Though they cooled off on the long shots, they still made many shots. DSU took a 58-43 lead early in the second half, and ballooned it to 79-49 in seven minutes. From then on, no matter what Mount Marty did offensively, the Trojans matched it. In the game’s final 10 minutes, the Trojans only outscored MMU 19-17.
“The guys were tired,” Authier lamented. “We played three games in four days. That’s never easy. But we want to play a non-conference schedule before we head into the GPAC schedule, and the NAIA has changed things around, so it’s harder to squeeze in a decent non-conference schedule.”
“We open conference play next week,” He added, “so we’ll get into the gym, practice hard, and get ourselves prepared for Doane and the rest of the season.”
“Dakota State is a good basketball team, take nothing away from them,” Authier concluded. “But we are a better team than we showed tonight.”
