In his eyes at least, Cooper Cornemann’s recruitment to South Dakota State began long ago.
It began in childhood.
Back in the days when he would sit in the stands at Frost Arena in Brookings and watch his two older sisters suit up for the Jackrabbits.
“It was always my dream to play there,” Cornemann, a senior at Yankton High School, said Saturday.
That dream has come true.
The 6-foot-2 all-state point guard for the Bucks announced his commitment Saturday to attend SDSU and play basketball — as a walk-on — for the Jacks. SDSU also announced the move in a release.
It continues a Cornemann tradition with the blue and yellow.
His father, Dave, wrestled at SDSU (he was a 1984 national champion), while his two older sisters, Ketty and Chloe, were both basketball standouts for the Jacks.
Cornemann said he can clearly remember attending home basketball games in Brookings and envisioning what it would be like to be out on the court.
“It was always a packed house for both men’s and women’s games, and the atmosphere was always really fun,” he said. “That always stuck out to me.”
Initially, Cornemann had planned to decide and announce his intentions after the state tournament, but the coronavirus pandemic — and ensuing decision to cancel the tournament — altered those plans a bit.
“I talked to some of the people who have helped me, and then I decided it was a good time,” Cornemann said.
He had narrowed his final list down to three options, but ultimately went with his dream.
“If you were to ask the 8-year-old me who was sitting there at games watching my sisters if I wanted to go to SDSU, I would’ve said yes,” Cornemann said.
Cornemann averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a senior this season, when he helped the Bucks (17-4) to the No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
Cornemann maintained — and built on — the momentum from the end of his junior season into his senior season, Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said earlier this month.
“That last month of the season carried over into this year, and he put a lot of time in the gym during the summer,” Haynes said. “He’s played like an all-state point guard.”
The Jackrabbits, and first-year head coach Eric Henderson, took notice of Cornemann’s season and his college potential.
“Cooper and his family have had a great history of success at South Dakota State, and I’m glad he decided to continue that tradition,” Henderson said in Saturday’s release.
“Cooper has the ability to impact the game for many years, and we are looking forward to watching his success.”
In his first season at the helm in Brookings, Henderson guided the new-look Jackrabbits to a 22-10 record.
“He has a very easy-going personality that I don’t think anyone could dislike,” Cornemann said. “That was one thing I noticed right away.
“He seemed like he was going to be there for a while and do a good job.”
That’s Cornemann’s plan at SDSU, as well. As a walk-on, he’ll have to work hard to earn playing time, he said.
“I’ll have to prove myself a little bit and put my feet to the fire, but I like it,” he said.
“Sometimes if you have everything taken care of, you feel like you could relax, but I’ll have to bring it every single day.”
