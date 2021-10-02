VERMILLION -- The University of South Dakota football team picked up where it left off in the home opener, running away with a 38-10 win over Indiana State Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The annual Dakota Days game saw the Coyotes start out slow, mustering up three points in the opening 20 minutes of action.
“Obviously, there’s some let downs early in this game, but we bounced back, and that’s what we’re made for,” Coyote quarterback Carson Camp said.
Following an Indiana State field goal 45 seconds in the second quarter, the Coyotes worked their way down the field, and found themselves at the goal line with a 4th-and-goal from the half-yard-line.
“We didn’t get it on third down, we still have some work to do in our short yardage package,” head coach Bob Nielson said. “But we’re going to go for it, fourth and a half a yard and we got it in the end zone. I think that was a little bit of a lift.”
Camp found Brett Samson for the one-yard score to give the Coyotes a 10-3 advantage. Indiana State was only able to bring the ball out to the 10-yard line, and the Coyote defense forced a three-and-out.
The first play following a Sycamore punt was a 47-yard touchdown from Camp to Carter Bell. The Coyote offense would score on a third straight drive after Camp found Samson for a second time in the first half, this time a 10-yard toe-tapping touchdown catch for Samson.
“We have to put the ball in the end zone,” Camp said. “And that’s exactly what we did. We put points on the board and that’s what we wanted.”
The Coyotes forced two turnovers, both interceptions, on the Sycamores first two drives of the second half, but the Coyotes couldn’t muster any points off those turnovers. Indiana State finally drove the length of the field, scoring on a 15-yard pass from Anthony Thompson to Zach Larkin with three minutes to play in the third.
Travis Theis scored the first of two rushing scores in the fourth quarter, sprinting in from 15-yards out. Nate Thomas picked up the second rushing score in the final quarter of action to give the Coyotes a four score lead. USD would hold on to take the 38-10 win over the Sycamore to get back above .500 on the season and earn their first conference win of the young season.
Camp threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Bell tallied 87 yards on five catches and a touchdown. Samson picked up the two touchdowns and 53 yards receiving. Thomas picked up 111 yards rushing and the 27-yard touchdown in the fourth. Theis added 50 rushing yards. Defensively, Elijah Reed and Tre Jackson recorded interceptions for the Coyotes.
Thompson threw for 135 yards and a score for Indiana State. Larkin hauled in 48 yards and the reception touchdown. Peterson Kerlegrand led the Sycamores with 24 rushing yards.
The Coyotes host North Dakota at 2 p.m. in the DakotaDome Saturday.
“It’s a big revenge game for us,” Samson said. ”We went up to North Dakota and honestly played bad last year and we were still in that game to the very end, so we have to come out play strong like we have these games that we’ve won and i think we’re going ot be sitting in a real good spot.”
