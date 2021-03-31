PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Norfolk Catholic ran away with team honors in the Plainview Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday.
Norfolk Catholic beat out Wausa 174 to 92 for the girls’ title. Creighton scored 39.5 points and Santee scored one point on the day.
Norfolk Catholic won seven events, with Carly Marshall having a hand in four victories. She swept the hurdle events, winning the 100 hurdles in 17.58 and the 300 hurdles in 51.60, then helped the Knights to victories in the 400 (54.41) and 1600 (4:37.7) relays.
Also for Norfolk Catholic, Jozy Piper swept the throws, winning the discus with a toss of 113-7 1/2 and the shot put with a toss of 37-2 1/2.
Wausa had a pair of victories, both by Christina Martinson in the middle distances. She won the 400 in 1:05.9 and the 800 in 2:42.2.
Lutheran High Northeast’s Halle Berner won three events: the 100 (13.38), 200 (27.53) and long jump (15-11 3/4). Chambers-Wheeler Central’s Michelle Koenig swept the distance events, winning the 1600 in 6:14.8 and the 3200 in 13:26.3.
On the boys’ side, Norfolk Catholic beat out Osmond 195 to 128. Wausa was third with 65 points, with Creighton scoring 24 points and Santee scoring six points.
Norfolk Catholic won eight events, led by Jackson Clausen and Alex Prim. Clausen won the 100 (10.87) and 200 (23.32), Prim won the 110- (17.70) and 300-meter (46.60) hurdles, and the two teamed up with two other Knights to win the 400 relay in 46.9.
Wausa won three events, with Jaxon Claussen winning both the high jump (6-0) and long jump (18-2). Addison Smith won the 3200 (10:56.9) for the Vikings.
Osmond had a pair of multiple-event winners. Greysen Schultze won the 1600 (5:09.5) and triple jump (40-3), Johnson Chishiba won the 800 (2:15.5) and the two teamed up for victories in the 1600 (3:49.1) and 3200 (9:28.9) relays.
PLAINVIEW INV.
March 30 at Plainview, Neb.
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Norfolk Catholic 174, Wausa 92, Plainview 56, Lutheran High Northeast (LHNE) 50.5, Stuart 41, Creighton 39.5, Chambers-Wheeler Central (CWC) 38, Osmond 34, Santee 1
100: 1, Halle Berner, LHNE 13.38; 2, Allison Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic 13.39; 3, Kalee Gilsdorf, Norfolk Catholic 14.00; 4, Grace Gansebom, Osmond 14.14; 5, Alexa Cunningham, Wausa 14.15; 6, Cheyenne Pokorny, CWC 14.16
200: 1, Halle Berner, LHNE 27.53; 2, Allison Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic 27.83; 3, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 29.04; 4, Grace Gansebom, Osmond 29.63; 5, Alexa Cunningham, Wausa 30.12; 6, Cheyenne Pokorny, CWC 30.13
400: 1, Christina Martinson, Wausa 1:05.9; 2, Lacey Paxton, Stuart 1:07.1; 3, Madelynn Dougherty, Plainview 1:07.7; 4, Leah Bloomquist, Wausa 1:10.4; t5, Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic; Makayla Mitchell, Creighton; Aubrey Herbolshimer, LHNE 1:11.1
800: 1, Christina Martinson, Wausa 2:42.2; 2, Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic 2:56.8; 3, Blair Wakeley, Wausa 3:01.7; 4, Riley Wagner, Osmond 3:03.1; 5, Lauren Jelinek, Plainview 3:03.2; 6, Paige Norris, Plainview 3:10.0
1600: 1, Michelle Koenig, CWC 6:14.8; 2, Cali Gutz, Osmond 6:20.4; 3, Brittani Gutz, Plainview 6:37.0; 4, Carry Martinson, Wausa 6:38.9; 5, Darla Nelson, Wausa 6:39.6; 6, Hailey Genereux, CWC 6:42.9
3200: 1, Michelle Koenig, CWC 13:26.3; 2, Brittani Gutz, Plainview 13:35.1; 3, Darla Nelson, Wausa 13:43.1; 4, Katilynn Kaup, Stuart 14:01.0; 5, Charli Fischer, Norfolk Catholic 14:05.5; 6, Brooklyn Kumm, Plainview 15:45.5
100 HURDLES: 1, Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic 17.58; 2, Abbie Kromarek, Plainview 18.21; 3, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 13.83; 4, Marque Albin, Plainview 19.51; 5, Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton 20.00; 6, Erica Heiman, Osmond 20.67
300 HURDLES: 1, Carly Marshall, Norfolk Catholic 51.60; 2, Teya Boyer, Plainview 54.40; 3, Abrielle Nelson, Wausa 54.50; 4, Ashlynn Timmerman, Wausa 1:00.20; 5, Erica Heiman, Osmond 1:00.40; t6, Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton; Aubrey Herbolsheimer, LHNE 1:02.60
400 RELAY: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Kalee Gilsdorf, Allison Brungardt, Carly Marshall, Aubrey Barnes) 54.41; 2, Stuart 56.95; 3, Creighton 58.31; 4, Wausa 58.85; 5, Plainview 1:02.28; 6, Santee 1:05.38
1600 RELAY: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Emily Faltys, Carly Marshall) 4:37.7; 2, Wausa 4:38.8; 3, Osmond 4:54.9; 4, Stuart 4:55.7; 5, Plainview 4:59.0; 6, CWC 5:07.6
3200 RELAY: 1, CWC (Cheyenne Pokorny, Michelle Koenig, Brooke Ehlers, Hailey Genereux) 11:33.7; 2, Norfolk Catholic 11:58.1; 3, Wausa 12:17.2; 4, Osmond 12:45.9; 5, Stuart 13:55.6
DISCUS: 1, Jozy Piper, Norfolk Catholic 113-7.5; 2, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic 112-6.5; 3, Elly Piper, Norfolk Catholic 110-10.5; 4, Rachel Dierks, CWC 92-11; 5, Jozlyn Anderson, Plainview 89-3.25; 6, Taylor Alexander, Wausa 88-4.5
LONG JUMP: 1, Halle Berner, LHNE 15-11.75; 2, Makayla Mitchell, Creighton 15-4.25; 3, Kendra Petersen, LHNE 15-2.25; 4, Alexa Cunningham, Wausa 14-9.5; 5, Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic 14-2.5; 6, Grace Gansebom, Osmond 14-0
HIGH JUMP: 1, Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic 4-8; t2, Sydney Estill, Stuart; Tiffani Peitz, Norfolk Catholic 4-6; t4, Claire Rasmussen, Plainview; Alexa Cunningham, Wausa; 4-6; 6, Piper Craig, Norfolk Catholic 4-4
POLE VAULT: 1, Leah Fritz, Creighton 7-6; t2, Josy Mrsny, Norfolk Catholic; Emily Faltys, Norfolk Catholic; Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton 7-0; 5, Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton 7-0; 6, Keanu Johnson, Plainview 6-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Jozy Piper, Norfolk Catholic 37-2.5; 2, Elly Piper, Norfolk Catholic 36-7.5; 3, Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic 35-4.5; 4, Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa 31-10.5; 5, Jozlyn Anderson, Plainview 29-10; 6, Leah Sugita, LHNE 29-9
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Kendra Petersen, LHNE 32-2.25; 2, Lacey Paxton, Stuart 30-1; 3, Lauren Preister, Norfolk Catholic 29-9; 4, Makayla Mitchell, Creighton 29-6; 5, Alyssa Marotz, LHNE 27-11.5; 6, Reilly Schlomer, Norfolk Catholic 27-9.5
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Norfolk Catholic 195, Osmond 128, Wausa 65, Chambers-Wheeler Central (CWC) 42, Plainview 30, Stuart 25, Creighton 24, Lutheran High Northeast (LHNE) 6, Santee 6
100: 1, Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic 10.87; 2, Jackson Waldo, CWC 11.39; 3, Cole Duba, CWC 11.53; 4, Connor Gutz, Osmond 11.65; 5, Brenden Gillespie, Osmond 12.27; 6, Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic 12.29
200: 1, Jackson Clausen, Norfolk Catholic 23.32; 2, Bodie True, Osmond 24.69; 3, Mason Timmerman, Norfolk Catholic 24.70; 4, Devon Tunender, Plainview 24.90; 5, Zach Huwaldt, Osmond 25.37; 6, Brenden Gillespie, Osmond 25.50
400: 1, Jackson Waldo, CWC 54.9; 2, Eli Pfeifer, Norfolk Catholic 55.6; 3, Cole Duba, CWC 56.4; 4, Connor Gutz, Osmond 57.4; 5, Brandon Kristensen, Wausa 57.9; 6, Brody Eggers, Creighton 58.2
800: 1, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 2:15.5; 2, Travis Kalous, Norfolk Catholic 2:16.5; 3, Ben Morland, Norfolk Catholic 2:23.7; 4, Ryan Schmit, Osmond 2:24.9; 5, Anthony Morrill, Creighton 2:26.5; 6, Devin Rosberg, Wausa 2:26.7
1600; 1, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 5:09.5; 2, Addison Smith, Wausa 5:09.9; 3, Johnson Chishiba, Osmond 5:10.5; 4, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 5:10.7; 5, Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic 5:18.2; 6, Jordan Mosel, Plainview 5:28.0
3200: 1, Addison Smith, Wausa 10:56.9; 2, Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 10:57.2; 3, Dalton Brunsing, Norfolk Catholic 11:20.3; 4, Jordan Mosel, Plainview 11:53.4; 5, Kyler Mosel, Plainview 11:57.9; 6, Alec Foecking, Norfolk Catholic 12:00.7
110 HURDLES: 1, Alex Prim, Norfolk Catholic 17.70; 2, Kaden Polt, Osmond 17.95; 3, Tyler Baue, Wausa 18.71; 4, Tanner Frahm, Plainview 21.47; 5, Noah Morland, Norfolk Catholic 22.22
300 HURDLES: 1, Alex Prim, Norfolk Catholic 46.60; 2, Tyler Baue, Wausa 47.30; 3, Kaden Polt, Osmond 48.30; 4, Spencer Hille, Osmond 48.80; 5, Owen Seversen, Osmond 53.10; 6, Haden Kaup, Stuart 53.50
400 RELAY: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Mason Timmerman, Alex Prim, Dillon Barnes, Jackson Clausen) 46.9; 2, Osmond 48.6; 3, Wausa 48.9; 4, Stuart 49.2
1600 RELAY: 1, Osmond (Dominic True, Johnson Chishiba, Graysen Schultze, Connor Gutz) 3:49.1; 2, Norfolk Catholic 3:54.1; 3, CWC 4:00.9; 4, Staurt 4:03.8; 5, Plainview 4:11.4
3200 RELAY: 1, Osmond (Johnson Chishiba, Ryan Schmit, Karter Johnson, Graysen Schultze) 9:28.9; 2, Norfolk Catholic 9:33.3; 3, Plainview 9:49.6; 4, CWC 10:28.5; 5, Stuart 11:06.1; 6, Santee 11:36.5
DISCUS: 1, Brandon Kollars, Norfolk Catholic 112-9; 2, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 105-9.5; 3, Wade Paxton, Stuart 98-7.5; 4, Dylan LaPointe, Santee 97-7.5; 5, Caden Arens, Norfolk Catholic 96-1; 6, Caleb Smith, Creighton 94-8
HIGH JUMP: 1, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 6-0; 2, Austin Dvorak, Stuart 5-8; 3, Landon Johnson, LHNE 5-6; 4, Spencer Hille, Osmond 5-6; 5, Cole Duba, CWC 5-4
LONG JUMP: 1, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 18-2; 2, Cade Hammer, Creighton 18-1.5; 3, Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 18-0; 4, Eli Pfeifer, Norfolk Catholic 17-11.5; 5, Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic 17-5.75; 6, Spencer Hille, Osmond 16-10
POLE VAULT: 1, John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic 11-0; 2, Preston Bamsey, Norfolk Catholic 10-6; 3, Clayton Carney, Norfolk Catholic 9-6; 4, Keagan Mosel, Plainview 8-6; 5, Colton Choat, Plainview 8-6; 6, Seth Tunender, Plainview 8-0
SHOT PUT: 1, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 52-3.5; 2, Zach Huwaldt, Osmond 42-8; 3, Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic 38-3; 4, Brandon Kollars, Norfolk Catholic 37-5; 5, Jarrett Andersen, Wausa 37-0; 6, Dylan LaPointe, Santee 35-6.5
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Graysen Schultze, Osmond 40-3; 2, Cade Hammer, Creighton 38-7.5; 3, Bradee Gubbels, Osmond 38-0; 4, Brody Eggers, Creighton 37-6.5; 5, Brandon Kristensen, Wausa 36-9.75; 6, Robbie Otero, Norfolk Catholic 36-7
