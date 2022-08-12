SIOUX FALLS — Yankton scored twice in the closing minutes to claim a 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in boys’ soccer action on Friday at Yankton Trails Park.

It marked the first time since 2018 that Yankton beat Lincoln in the season-opening match. The Bucks and Patriots have met in the season opener in six straight seasons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.