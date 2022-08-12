SIOUX FALLS — Yankton scored twice in the closing minutes to claim a 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in boys’ soccer action on Friday at Yankton Trails Park.
It marked the first time since 2018 that Yankton beat Lincoln in the season-opening match. The Bucks and Patriots have met in the season opener in six straight seasons.
Lincoln led 1-0 at the half, but Christian Pacheco and Braylen Bietz scored 28 seconds apart in the final three minutes to secure Yankton’s victory.
Lance Dannenbring assisted on the Pacheco goal.
Defensively, Jackson Kronberg stopped five shots in goal.
Yankton continues on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Harrisburg. Start time for the varsity match is 5 p.m.
Lincoln won the JV match 4-0. Luke Abbott made four saves for Yankton.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles opened the 2022 girls’ soccer season with a 4-0 setback against Sioux Falls Lincoln, Friday at Yankton Trails Park.
Lincoln led 1-0 at the break, then scored two long goals to start the second half.
“They did a good job moving the ball in the first half, but after getting down early in the second half they had to turn to defensive mode the rest of the game,” said Yankton assistant coach Haleigh Diede.
Alex Schmidt stopped 13 shots in goal for Yankton.
Yankton continues on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Harrisburg. Start time for the varsity match is 7 p.m.
Lincoln won the JV match 2-1. Auvinana Seiler scored for Yankton. Elaina Mohnen made three stops in goal for the Gazelles.
