WAGNER — Parkston-Ethan-Hanson’s London Sudbeck got first in the individual competition with a 35.05 score at the Region 2A meet at Wagner High School Friday.
“She’s our ‘Steady Eddie’ in the group, even at practice,” said Parkston-Ethan-Hanson head coach Bridget Muntefering. “It’s nice to have a couple of those on the team. It’s not that they need to lead and carry the team, but she’s a great leader. She’s very level-headed and calm. She’s able to pump people up but still focus on her own work. It’s nice to have someone that with that balance.”
Hot Springs won the team competition with a 135.65 score. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson finished third in the competition with a 130.825 score.
“(We) did well,” Muntefering said. “We came in with the light of positive attitude. We knew that we needed to start high on floor, get good scores, let the wave ride, have a lot of fun and keep the energy up.”
Muntefering added that the product the team showed on the floor tonight was a result of working hard in a different sport after their fall seasons.
“To ask them to then put a leotard on and start moving their bodies differently is a challenge,” she said. “It takes about this this long to get your body back to where it should be for gymnastics, which is perfect for us. We’re hitting right where we need to hit. We’re not overworking or overthinking things. I’m proud that they’re multi-sport athletes.”
The Wagner-Bon Homme Red Raiders’ Alexys Rueb got second place in the individual competition with a 34.925 all-around score. She had a high score of 9.25 in the floor routine.
“Alexys is a strong competitor,” said Wagner-Bon Homme head coach Cherie Petry.
“I don’t think we’ve seen her best yet on anything. She’s going to be a strong contender (in the future), so hopefully she can realize how good she is.”
Petry was proud of the way the team performed without talented senior Jenna Duffek.
“We were coming out to make sure we could show what we’re capable of without some of our top competitors,” Petry said. “We came out to have fun and you know what, they stepped up. We had some no-foul routines that we haven’t had all year. We had some high scores tonight. Now is the time to peak so I’m very impressed with them.”
Petry added the team got more comfortable within gymnastics throughout the season.
“They were able to kind of overcome some fears tonight, look more comfortable and have fun doing it,” she said.
Vermillion head coach Shannon Thomas said the team unofficially got its best score of the season. She was impressed how her regular gymnasts Caitlyn Reins, Abby Roob, Tori Farmer and Serena Gapp did but gave Brynn Shefl and Mya Berry, both competing in a varsity match for the first time, credit for how they hung in there.
“For those four all-arounders, it’s a lot of pressure when you’re not competing with as many girls in each event,” she said. They did a great job handling their nerves and working together to get our best possible result.”
The Tanagers had a shaky start to the meet in the beams in Thomas’ opinion, but bounced back with strong showings in the floor, bars, and vault.
“We came together and the girls performed solid on the remaining three events,” she said. “We asked them to be fighters the rest of the way through and that’s exactly what they were.
“These girls have been a great group all season long. They come in with a lot of positive energy. They’re fun to work with day in and day out. We were able to show a lot of growth throughout this season.”
