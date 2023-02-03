WAGNER — Parkston-Ethan-Hanson’s London Sudbeck got first in the individual competition with a 35.05 score at the Region 2A meet at Wagner High School Friday.

“She’s our ‘Steady Eddie’ in the group, even at practice,” said Parkston-Ethan-Hanson head coach Bridget Muntefering. “It’s nice to have a couple of those on the team. It’s not that they need to lead and carry the team, but she’s a great leader. She’s very level-headed and calm. She’s able to pump people up but still focus on her own work. It’s nice to have someone that with that balance.”

