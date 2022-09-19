Bucks Face Two Teams Receiving Votes This Week
Yankton players celebrate a goal by Christian Pacheco, 20, during the Bucks' Eastern South Dakota Conference boys' soccer match against Huron on Sept. 13 at Crane-Youngworth Field. The Bucks will host Pierre and travel to Aberdeen Central this week. Both Pierre and Aberdeen Central are receiving votes in this week's South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches' Association ratings. The Yankton girls also travel to Aberdeen Central, tied for first in the Class AA girls' poll.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Vermillion Tanager have moved up to second in the Class A boys’ rankings of the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Christian is first in Class A boys’ poll. Freeman Academy is receiving votes.

