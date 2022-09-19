The Vermillion Tanager have moved up to second in the Class A boys’ rankings of the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association rankings, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Christian is first in Class A boys’ poll. Freeman Academy is receiving votes.
In Class A girls, West Central is first. Dakota Valley ranks fourth, with Vermillion fifth.
Aberdeen Central, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln share the Class AA girls’ rankings. Yankton travels to Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
Huron holds the top spot in the Class AA boys’ rankings, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln and Watertown. Pierre, which received votes, travels to Yankton today (Tuesday). Aberdeen Central, which received votes, hosts Yankton on Saturday.
TOP 5: 1. Huron; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln; 3. Watertown; 4. Sioux Falls Jefferson; 5. Rapid City Stevens
RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Aberdeen Central, Spearfish
TOP 5: T1. Aberdeen Central; T1. Harrisburg; T1. Sioux Falls Lincoln ; 4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt; 5. Brandon Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Jefferson, RC Stevens, Mitchell
TOP 5: 1. Sioux Falls Christian; 2. Vermillion; 3. Tea Area; 4. St. Thomas More; 5. James Valley Christian
RECEIVING VOTES: Belle Fourche, Freeman Academy
TOP 5: 1. West Central; 2. Tea Area; 3. Sioux Falls Christian; 4. Dakota Valley; 5. Vermillion
RECEIVING VOTES: Groton Area, Garretson
