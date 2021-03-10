HOPEWELL, N.J.—South Dakota senior center Hannah Sjerven and South Dakota State forward Myah Selland have been named finalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats.
The two Summit League players are among the five women to be named finalists, whittled down from 10 semifinalists announced last month. The winner will be announced on March 31.
South Dakota alumna Ciara Duffy won the inaugural Becky Hammon Award in 2020.
Sjerven helped the Coyotes win back-to-back Summit League Tournament crowns on Tuesday. She finished with 20 points, nine boards and three steals in the title game, earning a spot on the all-tournament team for the third-straight year.
“Hannah is a remarkable young lady!” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “She is a great teammate, a great leader and she is very deserving of all of the accolades she is receiving! She is a player who works incredibly hard on a daily basis and because of that, she continues to develop as a player here at USD. Specifically, Hannah’s game from an offensive standpoint continues to expand and when you pair that with her ability to impact the game defensively, it is a really special combination!”
A native of Rogers, Minnesota, Sjerven is the two-time Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time all-league first team pick. She is averaging 17.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.
Sjerven’s name litters the national rankings this season. She’s ranked 19th for blocked shots (55), 24th for free-throws made (111), 25th for rebounds (233) and 30th for field-goal percentage (.536).
Selland paces the Jackrabbits and the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, including 19.5 points per game in Summit League play. She has scored 15-plus points in 19 games this season, including 20-plus points on six occasions, and registered five double-doubles. She shoots 51.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from beyond the arc. Selland reached 1,000 career points on Jan. 15 at Omaha and now ranks 31st on SDSU's all-time scoring list with 1,160 points.
She was named Summit League Player of the Week six time this season which is a program record for the Jackrabbits and ties for second all-time in Summit League women's basketball for weekly honors in a single season. Additionally, she was named Summit League Female Athlete of the Month for both December and January.
USD awaits Selection Monday, March 15, to learn their first round matchup for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. SDSU, currently ranked 25th in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY/Coaches polls, will also learn its postseason hopes on Monday.
The NCAA tournament begins on March 21 with all 64 teams headed to San Antonio, Texas.
