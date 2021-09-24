Braden Gellenthien, Kris Schaff and James Lutz were competing in Yankton this summer as a part of the National Championships, and all three made the return trip to the world’s largest archery center for the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships.
The trio competed in the gold medal match of the compound team finals against Mexico Friday afternoon at a Riverside Park. The World Championship finals are held at a temporary range with seating on either side at Riverside Park.
Gellenthien, who won the Outdoor National Championship this summer, makes regular trips to Yankton with his wife, and Denmark national archer, Tanja.
“Yankton means so much to all of us,” Gellenthien said. “At the beginning of COVID, Yankton was one of the towns, or cities, that pushed to the forefront of coming back and we had our first few events here. It just feels good to be back in front of the crowd and bring this metal back to America where it belongs.”
The United States men defeated Mexico 226-211 in the gold final. After a miss in the final round by Meixco, Lutz sealed the deal before Gellenthien even shot his last arrow. Gellenthien and Lutz are former world champions while Schaff is a former world cup winner. The trio won gold on their home soil.
“It feels great,” Gellenthien said. “The team really performed well out there today. We got along, we communicated and we performed. It was really awesome.
“I’m really proud and I can’t wait for 2023 to be honest.”
The United States defeated Austria and Mexico took down the Netherlands in the semifinals to set up Friday afternoon’s final. Shortly before the gold final between the two North American countries, the two European nations of Austria and Netherlands had to go to a shoot-off to determine the bronze medal winners. Austria pulled up the win to take bronze.
One of the more difficult changes from moving to Riverside Park from the NFAA Yankton Easton Archery Center is the sun direction. At Riverside Park, archers are almost looking straight into the evening sun during their round.
“The first few the wind was a little tricky, it was blowing us around more than the arrows,” Gellenthien said. “The biggest problem is the lighting with the sun. It’s setting almost directly behind the target so it was just really distracting and disorienting.”
In other action Friday afternoon, another United States squad earned a podium finish. The women’s compound team bronze final between the United States and France saw the home country’s team pull out the win for bronze. Team USA defeated France 229-222 to claim bronze.
Colombia bested India in the women’s gold final 229-224. Colombia won gold and India silver with the finishes.
The rest of the weekend’s events will be held at Riverside Park were the individual events will be played out with compound individual Saturday and recurve individual Sunday.
