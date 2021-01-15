WAGNER — Thirteen different Wagner players scored as the Red Raiders downed Menno 73-40 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Alex Cournoyer scored 12 points, and Nolan Carda posted 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for Wagner. Simon Freier and Dustin Honomichl each had eight points in the victory.
For Menno, Austin Pillsbury and Kadeyn Ulmer each scored seven points. Treyton Sayler had four assists.
Wagner, 5-3, travels to O’Neill, Nebraska on Tuesday. Menno travels to Ethan on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes 72, TDA 31
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes built a 42-15 halftime lead on the way to a 72-31 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Kelby VanDerWerff led a balanced Platte-Geddes attack with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Caden Foxley posted 12 points and eight rebounds. Brody Boltjes added nine points and four assists in the victory.
Carson Koehn and Dyaln VanDerWerff each had nine points for TDA.
Platte-Geddes, 6-0, travels to Gregory on Monday. TDA faces Bon Homme on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV game 42-29.
TDA (3-4)3 12 6 10 — 31
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-0)22 20 16 14 — 72
S.F. Christian 69, Mitchell 59
MITCHELL — Sioux Falls Christian used a strong first half and a 28-point performance by Xavier Van Beek to claim a 69-59 victory over Mitchell in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Van Beek went 6-for-9 from three-point range for the Chargers, who finished with 11 made three-pointers on 21 attempts in the contest.
Also for SFC, Tyler Prims scored 18 points and had eight assists. Noah Van Donkersgoed added 11 points.
For Mitchell, Caden Hinker led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Zane Alm netted 14 points. Dylan Soulek added 12 points.
The Chargers, 8-1 after a fifth straight victory, travel to Vermillion on Jan. 21. Mitchell, 7-1, hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
S.F. CHRISTIAN (8-1)18 20 15 16 — 69
MITCHELL (7-1)10 12 21 16 — 59
