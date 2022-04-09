SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty bounced back from a disappointing opening game finish to earn a split against Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Saturday.
Mount Marty needed 11 innings to claim a 6-4 victory in the nightcap.
David Richardson went 3-for-5 with a home run for Mount Marty. Josh Roemen homered and doubled. Kiko Nunez and Zane Salley each had a pair of hits. Jet Weber doubled. Tyler Linch and Caid Koletzky each had a hit.
Chase Edwards went 3-for-4 with a home run for Dordt. Logan Cline and Dylan Stanley each homered. Kaden Davis doubled. Aaron Eschelman, JaeYoun Kim and Oliver Walczak each had a hit.
Heston Williams, who struck out eight batters in five innings of shutout relief, picked up the win. Tyler Priest pitched the first seven innings, striking out seven.
Chaz Gothard, the fifth of six Dordt pitchers, took the loss. Dordt starter Nick Yeager struck out nine in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
In the opener, MMU scored six runs in the top of the seventh, only to have Dordt score seven in the bottom of the frame and claim a 16-15 victory. Cade Hollingsworth’s pinch-hit, three-run home run provided the walk-off hit in the contest.
Luke November went 5-for-5 with a double, and Eschelman went 3-for-3 with a home run for Dordt. Edwards also had three hits. Cline had two hits, including a home run. Stanley doubled and singled. Logan DeVries also homered in the victory.
Nunez had one of his biggest games as a Lancer, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and eight RBI. Billy Hancock went 3-for-3 with a home run. Roemen homered and doubled. Mason Townsend, Connor Capps and Salley each had a hit.
Carter Scott, who got the final two outs in the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Zane Pollon, who gave up the home run to Hollingsworth on the only batter he faced, took the loss.
The teams will meet again in Sioux Center on Monday. Start time for the twinbill is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.