LINCOLN, Neb. — Pairings for Nebraska girls’ basketball Sub-District Tournaments, Feb. 13-16, have been announced. Three area programs earned the top seed in their Sub-District.
Opening round games are set for Feb. 13, with semifinals on Feb. 14 and finals on Feb. 16. Sub-District winners and the top four wild cards will advance to the District finals on Feb. 24.
The Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Touranment is March 1-4 in Lincoln.
— Crofton (20-1) is the top seed in Sub-District C2-5, and will face of Monday’s winner of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-13) and Osmond-Randolph (5-14) matchup on Tuesday. The other semifinal features second-seeded Ponca (19-1) against Hartington-Newcastle (11-9).
— Hartington Cedar Catholic (16-6) is the top seed and host for Sub-District D1-4. The Trojans will face Bloomfield (9-12) in Tuesday’s semifinals, with second-seeded Norfolk Catholic (10-10) facing Wausa (11-10) in the other semifinal.
— Niobrara-Verdigre (17-4) is the top seed and host for Sub-District D1-5, to be played in Niobrara. The Cougars will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between Creighton (4-16) and Boyd County (10-8) in one semifinal, with second-seeded Elgin Public-Pope John (18-4) against Plainview (12-11) in the other.
— Wynot (12-8) is the second seed in Sub-District D2-4 and will face Howells-Dodge (13-9) in the semifinals. Top-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (17-4) draws Winside (7-14) in the other semifinal.
— Tri County Northeast (3-18) is the third seed in Sub-District D1-3, and will face Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-16) in Tuesday’s late semifinal. Top-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie (10-10) draws Walthill (3-15) in the other semifinal.
— Santee (5-7) is the third seed in Sub-District D2-5, and will face Stuart (6-12) in one semifinal. O’Neill St. Mary’s (18-2) is the top seed, and will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between Chambers-Wheeler Central (3-15) and Neligh-Oakdale (1-18).
No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-13) vs. No. 5 Osmond-Randolph (5-14)
No. 1 Crofton (20-1) vs. LCC/OR winner
No. 2 Ponca (19-1) vs. Hartington-Newcastle (11-9)
No. 1 Bancroft-Rosalie (10-10) vs. No. 4 Walthill (3-15)
No. 2 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-16) vs. No. 3 Tri County Northeast (3-18)
No. 1 Cedar Catholic (16-6) vs. No. 4 Bloomfield (9-12), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (10-10) vs. No. 3 Wausa (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Boyd County (10-8) vs. No. 5 Creighton (4-16), 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Niobrara-Verdigre (17-4) vs. BC/Creighton winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Elgin Public-Pope John (18-4) vs. No. 3 Plainview (12-11), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (17-4) vs. No. 4 Winside (7-14)
No. 2 Wynot (12-8) vs. No. 3 Howells-Dodge (13-9)
No. 4 Chambers-Wheeler Central (3-15) vs. No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (1-18)
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (18-2) vs. CWC/NO winner
No. 2 Stuart (6-12) vs. No. 3 Santee (5-7)
