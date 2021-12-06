SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancer women’s basketball team trailed No. 10 Morningside 46-13 at halftime, leading to a 80-42 win for Morningside Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa.
The Lancers scored three points in the second quarter to let a 17-point lead after one quarter balloon to 33 at the half. Mount Marty was more competitive in the second half, but didn’t have enough to overcome the early deficit.
Alexis Spier tallied 14 points off the bench for Morningside to lead all scorers. Sophia Peppers added 11 points. Sierra Mitchell and Madison Clayton contributed 10 points each for the Mustangs.
Eve Millar tallied 13 points to lead the Lancers. Macy Kempf and Aubrey Twedt added seven points each. Megan Hirsch tallied 11 rebounds for the Lancers off the bench.
After picking up their first conference win of the season Dec. 1, the Lancers have back-to-back road games against Top 25 opponents. A loss to No. 10 Morningside got the brief road trip started, and the Lancers are at No. 25 Concordia Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Seward, Nebraska.
MOUNT MARTY
Eve Millar 5-7 3-4 13, Macy Kempf 3-4 1-2 7, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-0 3, Camryn Krogman 1-3 0-0 3, Carlie Wetzel 0-7 2-2 2, Aubrey Twedt 2-7 3-5 7, Alexsis Kemp 1-1 2-3 5, Alana Bergland 1-1 0-0 2, Tayte Kohn 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Jacobson 0-1 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Jarovksi 0-1 0-0 0, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-41 11-16 42.
MORNINGSIDE
Sophia Peppers 5-7 0-1 11, Sierra Mitchell 3-8 4-4 10, McKenna Sims 3-5 1-2 9, Taylor Rodenburgh 2-5 0-0 6, Chloe Lofstrom 2-8 0-0 4, Alexis Spier 6-14 0-0 14, Madison Clayton 4-6 1-1 10, Lauren Hedlund 1-2 2-4 4, Sadie Roth 2-9 0-0 4, Olivia Boudreau 1-4 0-0 3, Aspen Jansa 1-3 1-2 3, Haley Debusee 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 31-73 9-14 80
MMU 10 3 11 18 —42
MU 27 19 16 18 —80
Three-Pointers: MU 9-27 (Sims 2-3, Rodenburgh 2-4, Spier 2-5, Clayton 1-1, Peppers 1-3, Boudreau 1-3, Lofstrom 0-1, Hedlund 0-1, Roth 0-1, Jansa 0-1, Debuse 0-1, Mitchell 0-3), MMU 3-21 (Kemp 1-1, Krogman 1-3, Otkin 1-5, Twedt 0-1, Kohn 0-1, Jacobson 0-1, Berndt 0-1, Jarovski 0-1, Millar 0-2, Wetzel 0-5). Rebounds: MMU 38 (Hirsch 11), MU 37 (Clayton 6, Roth 6). Assists: MU 21 (Peppers 5), MU 8 (Otkin 4). Steals: MU 18 (Peppers 6), MMU 6 (Millar 2, Krogman 2, Twedt 2). MMU 2 (Twedt, Kemp), MU 1 (Rodenburgh), Personal Fouls: MMU 15, MU 15. Turnovers: MMU 33, MU 14.
